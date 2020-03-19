Cardi B hasn't dropped an official new song in a cool minute, but her recent rant about the coronavirus has unexpectedly become a chart-topper. No, really! It's reached the 11th spot on Apple's music charts and no one was more surprised than the Bronx-based rapper. Cardi B's reaction to her coronavirus rant remix going viral was not only priceless, but all about giving back.

On March 10, Cardi B took to her Instagram to caution her followers about the spread of the coronavirus and the effects she thought it could have on the nation moving forward. "Ya keep playing I’m deadass F*CKIN SCARED. I’m stocking up on food," she captioned the video.

Since then, the rant took on a life of its own, emerging as various memes across the web. Producer DJ iMarkkeyz turned the viral moment into a certified hit. When Cardi B got wind of the increasing popularity of the track, she shared a picture of it topping the iTunes chart on Instagram. "D*mn," she began, I posted the iTunes chart 2 hours ago of this d*mn Corona song charting on the hip hop charts at 96 now it’s number 11," she wrote in the caption.

She later learned the song had international appeal and was played in a club in Rio De Janeiro. She shared that clip on Twitter and hinted at the possibility of a visual, tweeting, “I might [as] well do a damn music video."

As the song continued to reach international acclaim, a fan asked Cardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz what they planned to do with the royalties, writing, "Yo if y'all are getting royalties off of this @iamcardib @iMarkkeyz maybe u could consider donating a part of it to food banks of shelters that are probably flooded with new people needing help?"

Cardi B confirmed she's donating proceeds to those affected by coronavirus. "YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO!" she replied. "Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away ...but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate!"

Cardi B's efforts to help those in need are truly awesome to see during a time like this. With that being said, I'm going to listen to the "Coronavirus Rant" remix about fiftyleven more times.

