If you're looking for Cardi B's doppelgänger, look no further, because her daughter, Kulture, is the spitting image of her. It was only a matter of time before the mother-daughter duo got their own magazine cover. Cardi B and Kulture's Vogue cover is absolutely breathtaking.

Vogue nailed it with its January 2020 issue, which "celebrates four fearless creative forces, role models, and mothers with a quartet of covers," featuring Stella McCartney, Ashley Graham, Greta Gerwig, and — you guessed it — Cardi B, with each of their children.

Cardi B's cover shows the rapper dressed in a red-and-white polka dot dress, and Kulture in an adorable matching red diaper. Need I remind you, Kulture is only 1 year old, and she's already slaying the modeling game.

In her accompanying interview, Cardi B opened up about working hard for her daughter's future.

"I’m busting my ass right now so you could have a good car when you’re 18, so you can go to school and have an apartment that I could pay for," Cardi B explained. "If my daughter wants to go to college, that’s OK, but I just want her to be an owner of whatever the f*ck she wants to own. Just be an owner. Be the boss."

Because she and Kulture spend so much time together, Cardi B said they're each other's best friends.

"Flying is hard on Kulture, so if I go to a place and I’m not going to stay more than five days, I’m not bringing her," she said. "But now that’s getting harder, because she’s sleeping on my chest and she doesn’t want to let me go, or she sees you on FaceTime and she’s crying. It’s kind of like a friendship now, and it’s hard to leave your little friend."

When she was pregnant with Kulture, Cardi B said she received a lot of judgment for getting together with Offset, who already had three other children from previous relationships, but she doesn't find anything wrong with it. In fact, she loves having a big family.

"I feel like [Offset]'s kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings," she explained.

Cardi B's Vogue cover is just another reminder that the rap queen is all about family.