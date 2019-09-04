Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have kept their relationship super private. Like, we-ain't-even-all-over-each-other's-'Grams-like-that private. But it's for an incredibly beautiful reason. Cara Delevingne's quote about her relationship with Ashley Benson speaks volumes about their bond.

On Sept. 2, Delevingne sat down with her longtime friend and journalist Derek Blasberg for Elle UK. In the interview, Delevingne opened up about her relationship with actor Ashley Benson. When asked why the couple keeps the details of their relationship on the low-low when it comes to the press, Delevingne said, "Because it's sacred." Aww, sacred. Honestly, when is the last time you heard a couple call their relationship sacred? Your parents don't count. But seriously, in an age where there's so much pressure to put everything online, it is truly beautiful to hear how important their sacred bond is to each other rather than the masses.

Delevingne went on to explain a bit more. "I get why people care so much, and I don't want to be so secretive that people think I'm ashamed of anything," she said. "But I've never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I'm not going to not be proud. Which isn't the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that's what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don't ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn't have that power."

Another great point. Relationships that are in the public eye are often heavily-scrutinized and sometimes even affected by the public's perception.

Delevingne and Benson went public in June 2019, although the couple had been privately dating for a year prior. On June 14, Delevingne posted a clip of herself and Benson kissing accompanied by rainbow and heart emojis. Then, on June 17, Delevingne spoke with E! News at the 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala where she was being honored for her awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community. She told the outlet she shared the video for two special reasons. "I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," she said. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"

Since then the two have kept relatively low profiles when it comes to their relationship. However, actions speak louder than words and Benson's got two new tattoos that many think are dedicated to Delevingne. On July 22, "CD" was spotted on her ribcage, which could mean anything, but many believe they're totally Delevingne's initials.

Then, on Aug. 8, Benson got the word "squish" in cursive tatted on her lower abdomen. The picture was posted by tattoo artist Jon Boy and he tagged both Benson and Delevingne. Also, "squish" is Delevingne's nickname. The proof is in a throwback photo Delevingne posted in April 2019 which she captioned, "Once a squish, always a squish," so it would seem as if the fresh ink could be dedicated to Delevingne.

Regardless, we can all learn a thing or two from this couple. Be it subtle tattoos or very random and rare postings of one another on each other's Instagram, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are focused on maintaining a sacred bond and that is truly beautiful. I suggest taking notes since cuffing season starts in T-minus 20 days people.