Although I'm still enjoying the long and warm summer days, it's really never to early to gear up for my favorite holiday of the fall: Halloween. If you're ready to join me in getting the party started for this season's spookfest, you'll first want to prepare for hosting Halloween parties and gatherings. It's not only important to wow guests with superb decorations, but to satisfy them with amazing food and drink. Which is why I'm so excited that Captain Morgan's Jack-O-Blast Pumpkin Spice Rum is back for spooky season for those 21 and over. The unique spiced rum will get you in a pumpkin frenzy in no time (just make sure to drink responsibly)!

Captain Morgan introduced the limited edition Jack-O-Blast Pumpkin Spice Rum back in 2018, and clearly, it was enough of a hit that we get a repeat in 2019. The Captain Morgan website describes Jack-O-Blast: "The latest shot from the Captain delivers seasonal flavors of Pumpkin Spice mixed with your favorite spiced rum." Fans are echoing the sentiment, with customer reviews praising the smooth flavor and the killer combination of spiced rum and pumpkin. I can just taste the crispy fall flavors already!

Let's face it: Anything tastes better with pumpkin spice. I love my pumpkin spiced chai lattes and pumpkin spiced banana bread when I'm feeling in the fall mood. The Pumpkin Spice Rum is no different, and is a fantastic addition to a flavorful cocktail. Seriously, you can add this to just about any classic cocktail recipe to instantly add an unparalleled depth of flavor. It's also smooth enough to drink as a standalone shot if you want to appreciate the spices on their own.

Besides adding pumpkin spice into your life, Captain Morgan also went above and beyond with the design of the limited edition bottle. The booze comes in a super adorable pumpkin shaped bottle and you'll pour the rum out of the stem. The pumpkin shaped bottle will definitely fit right into your line up of carved pumpkins around the house.

Even though it's still pretty summery outside, that's no reason you should be limited from snagging some autumnal tastiness. You can easily buy the product online on the Captain Morgan website and liquor retailer Drizly, and the price ranges from $9.99 to $39.99 for a 750 ml bottle depending on your location. (It's also available for delivery in select locations.) If you can't wait to get your hands on a bottle of rum, rest assured that you'll be able to buy the product in person as well. The Captain Morgan website has a super convenient and easy to use store locator. Simply enter your address, and it'll show you a retail location near you that's stocked with the seasonal drink.

Remember — it's never too early to start sippin' in honor of the ~spookiest~ fall holiday. It's time to grab Captain Morgan's Pumpkin Spice Rum and start cozying up to the fall season.