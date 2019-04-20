There's nothing quite like a fresh bag of chips when you're in the mood for a snack. Since they come in so many different flavors, you can always expect for your snack cravings — whether savory or sweet — to be satisfied with a generous handful of the crunchy concoction. If you've been looking for a new chip to add to your snack arsenal, look no further than Cape Cod Chips' new Jalapeño Ranch flavor, which is the perfect combination of smooth and spicy — and a perfect addition your next warm weather picnic.

Cape Cod Chips' new Jalapeño Ranch are a new take on the classic kettle cooked potato chip, because a little extra boost of flavor infused into a bag of potato chips is the best way to keep snack time interesting. These spicy snacks began hitting shelves at the end of March, according to Cape Cod. So, keep an eye out on your next grocery run.

The subtle but spicy kick of the Jalapeño paired with the smooth, sweet flavor of the ranch, combined with the signature crunch of all Cape Cod Chips makes this flavor sound almost irresistible. Plus, the chips are wavy, meaning they're perfect for dunking in your favorite dip or salsa. According to the brand, the Jalapeño Ranch chips are being rolled out in Walmart, Publix, and Target stores nationwide.

Cape Cod Chips' new Jalapeño Ranch flavor isn't the only newness coming out of the potato chip brand. If you're looking for a low sodium chip option, look no further than Cape Cod's Lightly Salted chips. This snack option uses the same recipe as the original Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Potato Chips but has 60 percent less sodium than what you're used to. Cape Cod is also releasing Party Size bags for two of its iconic flavors — Waves Sea Salt and Sea Salt Vinegar. The Party Size bags are 13-ounce bags of the stuff instead of Cape Cod's typical 8-ounce bag.

As you're finishing up your Lightly Salted, Jalapeño Ranch, or Party Size bags of Cape Cod chips, you might be thinking about the next snack you're going to devour (I would be). Luckily, there's no shortage of goodness in the "new snacks" department.

Looking for something to dip your Cape Cod Jalapeño Ranch chips in? You might find the perfect condiment in one of these five new flavors of bottled ranch dressing from Twisted Ranch, a St. Louis-based restaurant. Released on March 28, the new collection on grocery store shelves features flavors like Mango Spiked Habanero, Honey Dipped Wasabi, Garlic Smashed Buffalo, Cheesy Smoked Bacon, and Black Pepper Parmesan. IDK about you, but dipping a Jalapeño Ranch chip in some Mango Spiked Habanero ranch dressing is combination that I have to try. Spicy, sweet, and ranch flavors combined in one bite? Sign me up.

So whether you're craving chips with a kick or new versions of your favorite dressing (or both!), you can expect something new on store shelves that will suit your taste buds.