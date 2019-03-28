Do you know what makes everything better? Ranch dressing. Is your lunch too bland? Pour some ranch on it. Having a bad day? Grab a snack and dip it in ranch. In my opinion, ranch is the cure-all condiment that'll put a smile on your face with every dip. I, personally, grew up adding OG ranch dressing to my meals. Now, it looks like more ranch selections are hitting the market — and they're anything but ordinary. The new bottled Twisted Ranch flavors that I'm referring to will take your cravings to the next level. After trying them, it might be hard to go back to the original ranch you know and love.

Before I introduce those flavors, let's talk about where they came from. If you've ever visited St. Louis, Missouri, you might be familiar with Twisted Ranch. It's a restaurant that boasts 33 original ranch flavors that are made in-house every day. Plus, all of the dishes on the menu are created with those dressings, so there's definitely no shortage of ranch there. Anyway, Twisted Ranch partnered with Kraft Heinz to bottle five unique ranch flavors and sell 'em in stores (yay!).

With that being said, you won't have to take a road trip to Missouri in order to try the company's mouth-watering flavors.

Courtesy of Kraft Heinz

Those flavors include — *drumroll, please* — Mango Spiked Habanero, Honey Dipped Wasabi, Garlic Smashed Buffalo, Cheesy Smoked Bacon, and Black Pepper Parmesan. Like I said, these are way different than the original ranch dressing that you're used to dousing your salad and fries with. Still, I'm beyond excited to give them all a try (especially the Garlic Smashed Buffalo).

Chad Allen, a co-founder and owner of Twisted Ranch, talked about the delicious ranch flavors in a March 28 press release. He said, "Twisted Ranch is the only restaurant in America with 33 different mouthwatering spins on ranch made in-house, daily. With the help of Kraft Heinz, we’ve been able to bring our one-of-a-kind ranch dressings from St. Louis to ranch nation, no wait time required."

Yup. I'm hungry just thinking about Twisted Ranch's bottled flavors. I think I'll start by purchasing one and pouring it onto my pizza. HBU?

Speaking of buying a bottle, you're probably wondering where you can find the collection. According to a press release, Twisted Ranch's new selections can be found in grocery stores nationwide. In case you're wondering, they're being sold in 13-ounce bottles for a suggested retail price of $3.29. With that being said, go ahead and stock up on all of them. That's what I want to do.

If you end up buying the bottles and crave even more ranch, go ahead and plan a trip to the ranch mothership (aka the Twisted Ranch restaurant). Sure, you might have to wait before being seated, but something tells me that the ranch-infused menu items will be totally worth it.

In fact, Jim Hayde, another co-founder and owner of Twisted Ranch, talked about the restaurant in a press release. He said, "We opened our restaurant in 2015 because there’s no food that can’t taste even better with ranch ... and not just basic ranch, but ranch in new, unexpected flavors."

I couldn't agree more. I'm so ready for ranch.