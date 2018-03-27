If you're looking to climb Everest itself, Ballinger has a list of requirements (which Alpenglow also requires of clients). Before making an attempt, you should have at least 30 days of experience in crampons (the things you attach to shoes to walk on ice and glaciers), 10 days of rock climbing experience, and you should have summited at least five 6,000-meter (20,000-foot) peaks, one 7,000-meter (23,000-foot) peak, and one 8,000-meter (26,000-foot) peak.

It sounds like a lot — and it is! — but that's because you really should be prepared before trying to climb the highest mountain in the world, both for your safety and the safety of the guides and Sherpa (i.e. the people from the Himalayan region who aid climbers and set routes) helping you. Also, Ballinger notes, it's a lot more fun to climb when you're not freaking out about how to walk in crampons.

"It is a doable goal if you’re willing to put the time and effort in," Ballinger notes, adding that people with unlimited time and funds can get those requirements done in a year. Typically, though, he sees clients do it over three years. But he is passionately adamant about getting experience before going for Everest, as climbers lacking experience can make the mountain so much more dangerous.

BBC on YouTube

Ballinger is a noted fan of climbing from the North side of the mountain, which is through Tibet and China. (The South side is Nepal.) He believes it's a safer route, in large part because of the Khumbu Icefall on the South side (see the video above for an idea of how terrifying that area is), which "has just gotten too dangerous, probably because of climate change and also the increase in the number of climbers going through the route" over the past decade.