As much as you loved the Bachelor Mansion and its romantic vibes over the years, you have your heart eyes set on the Pennsylvania resort where Matt James' season of The Bachelor takes place. Nemacolin is not your average destination. It's a breathtaking resort that feels like an enchanting castle with each date, cocktail hour, and *dramatic* rose ceremony. As a loyal fans of The Bachelor franchise tune in each Monday evening, they're likely thinking, "Can you stay at the Bachelor Nemacolin resort?"

It's a post-pandemic bucket list must, as the resort has plenty of unique places to snuggle up for a long, relaxing weekend. Right now, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises to postpone vacation plans until it's safe to travel. The CDC's guidelines for travel, which were updated as of Dec. 2, 2020, strongly suggest that staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from potentially spreading and/or contracting the coronavirus, and that cases are rising. It's the safest option to dream about your future vacation at Nemacolin and keep this stunning location on your bucket list for a future vacay.

Luckily, it won't be easy to forget what this resort has to offer, since the excursions, stays, and food are shown throughout Matt James' historic season of The Bachelor. In between kisses, heart-to-hearts, and hot tub baths, you can scope out Nemacolin's IG-worthy spaces, cute date night spots, and refreshing experiences. Let's get into those ASAP so you know exactly what to expect on your post-pandemic getaway.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, located in Farmington, Pennsylvania, has multiple sections to it. The Chateau is the beautiful castle-like building you got to know on night one when James met each woman after they stepped out of the limo. Falling Rock is extremely cozy, as it features a pool and winding paths, which look very similar to the ones that James and Bri initially drove down in their ATVs during their one-on-one date. There are also The Homes and The Estates on the Nemacolin property, which are for much more private. All of these mini-destinations have rooms you can book and stay in.

When speaking with Elite Daily, Nemacolin noted that each home and estate has its own style and atmosphere, created by the team of architects, engineers, and designers at Nemacolin. Some have a long dining room table decorated with flowers that would be the perfect spot for brunch. Others have a fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs, a kitchen with bold tiling, or a mid-century modern couch paired with a fun-loving wallpaper. Although these stays include a kitchen, guests can skip cooking and order room service at any time, too.

In terms of the space, the homes and estates can fit anywhere from two to 22 people at a time. If you want to go all out, there are some additional services for an additional charge, including a private butler service, chef service, and floral service. There's also a 24-hour shuttle that'll take you to other areas of the resort where you might enjoy a tasty Italian meal, or go on an adventure with almost as much thrill as Sarah's one-on-one in a plane.

In the winter, Nemacolin offers excursions like skiing, snowboarding, or snowshoeing. For those who prefer a more chill getaway, they also have a spa and salon. (During the pandemic, safety measures have been put in place, so these excursions may be limited, cancelled, or require on-site rapid testing). Visiting post-pandemic is in your best interest and within the CDC's safety recommendations.

According to the resort, The Lodge, which is another section of the luxurious resort, has plans set to re-open in spring 2022. By then, you'll surely know how Matt James' season ended and be able to walk the property and reminisce on what happened and where. Of course, if you were a fan of JoJo Fletcher's season, which aired in spring 2016, you'll likely some spot familiar and stunning spaces, as it was a destination during her time as The Bachelorette.

Looking ahead to those days when the pandemic is behind us and you can travel to bucket list-worthy resorts, Nemacolin will be a must. There's no better way to get back into traveling than with a vacay that's extravagant, Bachelor Nation-approved, and undeniably luxe.