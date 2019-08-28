Well, folks. It's safe to say now that we're a few weeks into paradise, things are getting hot and heavy. Relationships are coming together and falling apart, and Chris Harrison is reminding us that this could be the most dramatic season yet. If you're anything like me, though, you sit in front of your television screen on Monday and Tuesday nights and think, "Can you stay at the Bachelor in Paradise resort?"

I mean, it's called paradise for a reason. And after seeing the palm trees, dreamy views, and sandy beaches, I'm fully ready to catch a flight to the land of love, date nights, and rose ceremonies. I'd love to splash around in the waves and make out with my significant other in the infinity pool. I could definitely do without the presence of drama, fights, contestants, and a camera crew, though. I would much rather check into a luxurious suite and treat myself to a much-needed vacation in the same spot Dean and Caelynn began flirting (Are they still together? I haven't caught up.)

This leaves me, and likely you, with the same pressing question: Is it possible to stay at the resort in Mexico that's become as popular as the wall, the windmill, and the mansion in Bachelor Nation? I think you'll be pleasantly surprised to hear that it is possible — and that your stay at Playa Escondida will come with all the romance and excursions you've been wanting to experience IRL.

Yes, you read that right. You won't necessarily get a huge hug and series of interview questions from Chris Harrison upon arrival, a date card, or be asked to film a cheesy scene for the intro. But you will be able to see where the dating show is filmed in all its glory. You'll be able to sit at the beach bar and order a fruity drink, relax in a jacuzzi, and even go on an epic hike through the jungle if you choose to do so. Let's get into it, shall we?

First things first: Playa Escondida — other than being the filming location for Bachelor in Paradise starting season two, according to Refinery29 — is a prime destination for a tropical vacation. It has a secluded and private beach, and pools with bridges and waterfalls everywhere you look. You can grab a boogie board and let your worries wash away in the saltwater, or get your zen on in a yoga studio that's perfectly nestled into the jungle. Either way, you'll quickly realize why the bachelors and bachelorettes you've seen season after season keep coming back for more.

There are also a ton of activities offered at this resort that are meant for couples, so you and your SO can recreate and some of your favorite scenes. You can sign up for massages, go on hikes, or put your horseback riding abilities to the test on the beach. You can check out all the ways you can celebrate love at the resort on the Playa Escondida website.

Spoiler alert: The website is also where you can look into the rooms and rates at this luxurious and dreamy resort and confirm your #vacay. The rates range from $165 per night for a room that's immersed in the beauty of the tropics, to $495 per night for a penthouse that has a king-size bed, incredible ocean #views, and a private jacuzzi.

Personally, I'd opt for one of the rooms right in the middle of those two price points — something that has a cozy queen-sized bed with colorful pillows and a cozy garden right outside. I'm talking about the listing for the Villa Hideaway room, which has a rate between $230 and $275 per night. It's nestled away for when you want to have a heart-to-heart with bae, and still a short walking distance away from the main restaurant and pool.

TBH, no matter what kind of room you chose, it's a great deal. For what you're getting and experiencing during your stay — like access to lounge chairs and cocktails that the Paradise crew sipped on the reg — the price isn't nearly as expensive as I expected it to be. I'd even say the penthouse suite is well-worth the splurge.

Just be sure to pack a few roses in your bag, as well as a camera, some sunscreen, and a trendy pack of scrunchies that would make Demi so proud. After all, you never know when you're going to want to look at your SO and pop the question, "Will you accept this rose?"