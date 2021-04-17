The easiest way to customize your TikTok account is by making your username your own, but it turns out there are a few restrictions on how exactly you can alter it. Considering Instagram doesn't currently allow it, you might be wondering if you can put emojis in your TikTok username. There's a catch when it comes to your TikTok url.

Unfortunately, TikTok doesn't currently allow you to use special characters in your username, meaning you can only add letters, numbers, underscores, and periods to a username of your choosing. This actually makes sense as changing your username will also change your profile's unique url, and there's no way for TikTok to denote these special characters in a link.

On the other hand, it's basically a free-for-all when it comes to the "name" that shows up at the top of your bio or the description in your bio. While any emojis you use in your "name" won't show up when people look at your videos, they will be able to see any special characters you decide to use if they search for you or if they're on your homepage.

To add emojis to your name or your bio, all you have to do is go to the "me" tab on your TikTok app, and tap the option to "edit profile." From there, you can tap on the first entry that says "Name," and write the name you want to use with your choice of emoji or emojis. Keep in mind you only have 30 characters in this section, but you can technically make all of them emojis if you want to. Once you tap save, your "name" should show up with any of the emojis and special characters you typed in. Adding emojis to your bio works the same way, except you have 80 characters to play with.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Keep in mind that you aren't able to use TikTok's secret "codes" for almost 50 in-app emojis in either of these sections to denote emotions like "lovely" and "thinking." Instead, it only works when you type in the code words with brackets on either side in the comments section of a TikTok video or if you copy and paste one of these emojis to add to your "name" or bio.