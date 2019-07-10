Whenever I hear the words “erogenous zone,” I inevitably think back to a particular episode of Friends: "The One with Phoebe's Uterus.” If you are a fan of the show, then it's likely you recall this one as the episode where Monica breaks down the seven erogenous zones for Chandler, to, ahem, dramatic results. As funny as this scene is, it's also a great reminder of all the areas of the body capable of giving us pleasure. But here's the thing: Can you climax without stimulating your genitals? Specifically, can you have an orgasm from nipple stimulation?

If that sounds far fetched, I have good news for you. According to sex experts, it actually is possible to acheve orgasm through nipple stimulation alone — but before you toss your vibrator, keep in mind it's not exactly a common occurrence. "It is a small percentage, but some women are able to orgasm from nipple stimulation alone," sex and relationship expert Dr. Megan Stubbs confirms to Elite Daily.

"One study stated that 29 percent of women had a breast orgasm at least once during their lifetime," sex expert and Good For Her founder, Carlyle Jansen, tells Elite Daily. "Orgasm occurs with sensory stimulation. Most commonly it is from genital stimulation, however some orgasm in their sleep, while exercising, while giving oral pleasure, or from nipple stimulation."

The reason it's possible to climax this way, the experts say, is explained by brain chemistry and neural pathways. "Research suggests that when nipples are stimulated, they light up the same sensory pathways as when the genitals are stimulated: The genital sensory cortex," explains Dr. Stubbs. "Also, many women report contractions in their genital region during nipple stimulation."

Besides pleasure, this neurological setup may actually serve a reproductive function, as well. "This may be related to how breastfeeding contracts the uterus post childbirth to get the body back to ready for another pregnancy," adds Jansen.

For those interested in giving nipple stimulated orgasms a shot, the experts offer some advice. “Because the nipples are such a sensitive place on the body I’d suggest to start slow,” says Dr. Stubbs. “Start off with some light tapping or flicking. Adding lubricant can help easy the friction because they nipples can become painfully raw with a lot of stimulation. Alternatively, you can use your mouth as well to suck, flick, and circle the nipple. Orgasm may happen, your partner may just be super aroused, or it could do nothing for them. All bodies are unique, so take time in exploring.”

Jansen adds that using a sex toy on your nipples can also be very effective. “You can try a vibrator or one of the newer suction toys such as the Womanizer or Satisfyer on a nipple. Some like gentle stimulation such as dragging a scarf or Mardi Gras beads along them. Others prefer more intense pleasure such as nipple clamps or a pinwheel or ice. Some like to alternate with different contrasts," she suggests. "There is no one answer as to the best way or technique. Everyone is unique and different in their pleasure. And experimenting can be fun!”

The key, really, is just to explore and try new techniques and see what works for you. Who knows, maybe you're part of that lucky 29 percent. You’ll never know unless you try.