As the 2020 presidential election approaches, many people are throwing their hats into the ring for a chance to be the leader of the United States. Though many of the contenders are politicians, President Donald Trump won the election back in 2016 with no political experience whatsoever, proving you don't need to be a traditional politician to occupy the Oval Office. After Trump's election, he assigned some of his family members important roles in his cabinet, including daughter Ivanka Trump, who he appointed to be an adviser to the president. With the Trump family's newfound political path, you might wonder: Can Ivanka Trump run for president? Though Trump hasn't made many public statements about her political aspirations, the POTUS' daughter could certainly run if she wanted to.

First, a candidate must meet three major requirements set forth by the constitution to run for president of the United States.

You must be a natural born citizen of the United States. You must have be a U.S. resident for at least 14 years prior to the election. You must be 35 years or older.

Trump meets all three of these requirements: She was born in New York City, making her a U.S. citizen at birth; she's 37 years old; and she has lived in the U.S. for more than 14 years.

But, does Trump want to run for president? According to Michael Wolff’s 2018 book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Trump may indeed have her eyes set on the Oval Office. According to Wolff, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have reportedly made an "earnest" deal that she'll run for president before he does, and that if the opportunity to run arises, she would reportedly like to be the first female president. President Trump previously called the book "full of lies," and the White House did not previously respond to Elite Daily's questions about whether Ivanka Trump planned to run for president.

In her book Kushner Inc., author Vicky Ward also claimed Trump's end goal, when it comes to helping her father in the White House may indeed be to snag a presidential seat for herself. Ward wrote that Trump reportedly believes her father's presidency is the "beginning of a great American dynasty." White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded to claims in the book at the time, saying, "It’s sad, but not surprising, the media would spend time promoting a book based on shady anonymous sources and false information instead of all the incredible work Jared and Ivanka are doing for the country. The author, on her own website, listed this book in the category of 'fiction' – until recently changing it. Her initial representation was accurate."

Though Trump hasn't commented on these reported political aspirations herself, a recent Firehouse Strategies and 0ptimus report released on Sunday, June 16, shows that the first daughter has higher ratings than President Trump in three crucial 2020 states. According to Newsweek, Ivanka nets higher favorability ratings than President Trump in Pennsylvania and Michigan, and though she has a net disapproval rating in Wisconsin, general election voters viewed her more favorably than they viewed President Trump. Because of these overall favorable stats, the report states, "The President’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, could also be an asset to him on the campaign trail."

In fact, President Trump himself thinks his eldest daughter would make a great president. In an April 2019 interview with The Atlantic, Trump talked about how special all his children are, but he noted that Ivanka in particular is "unique." He said to The Atlantic, "If she ever wanted to run for president, I think she’d be very, very hard to beat.”

Right now, it might be too early to tell whether a presidential run is in Trump's future, but if there's any truth to the reports of her apparent political aspirations, it might be more likely than not.