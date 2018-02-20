Camila Mendes' Instagram About Quitting Dieting Is Seriously So Important
It's no surprise that societal standards put an extreme amount of pressure on women to look a certain way. In Hollywood, that pressure is amplified times 10. If you take a quick glance around, you'll see "beauty standards" for women are often terribly skewed. The media is constantly shoving a message and expectation of being "thin," "young," and "sexy" down the public's throat. It's exhausting, and Camila Mendes' Instagram post about quitting dieting is not only a breath of freaking fresh air, it's also so, so important.
To everyone everywhere, just a reminder: You are perfect exactly as you are. Even if you don't see representation of you and your body on television, in music, in magazines, or even on your Instagram feed, that doesn't mean you have to change a damn thing. 23-year-old Mendes took to her social media account to reaffirm this message, and also got extremely personal with her fans about her own dieting habits and struggles.
She shared a graphic of the message, "Being #donewithdieting is about naming the ways that dieting has harmed our mental and physical health."
WOO, I am getting worked up already. This is my kind of convo. Mendes began by talking about her own relationship with food and asking a super important question:
She continued by reflecting on all of the things she used to enjoy thinking about before dieting consumed so much of her headspace. She wrote,
From there, Mendes vocalized a thought I've personally had a million times over: There isn't a "thinner, happier version" of myself out there, but there is a HEALTHIER, happier version.
Ugh. Bless.
She continued,
She concluded by saying, "A healthy body is the ideal body type, and that will look different for every person. I’m #donewithdieting - join me in this movement and share your story!"
I am so excited to have found my new Church in Mendes' Instagram! THANK YOU FOR THIS MOTIVATION AND INSPIRATION, QUEEN!
Go in Goddess everyone, and love yourselves out there.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.