If you're dying for more details on their relationship after their super steamy performance at the 2019 VMAs, I'm afraid you're in for a long wait. Camila Cabello's quote about protecting her relationship with Shawn Mendes makes it clear she's not about to spill the deets on their relationship any time soon. In an interview for Elle's Women in Music issue published on Sept. 5, Cabello admitted that she's private about her love life "to a maddening degree."

"Love is the most sacred, precious thing to me. I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else," she explained. "As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that."

She may be keeping mum about the specifics of her relationship, but she's definitely not holding back when it comes to admitting that she's a woman in love. In fact, when asked why her new album is going to be more personal and why she's so emotional about it, Cabello straight-up admitted that it's because she has experienced love for the first time.

"Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person," she told Elle. "I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say — I think that’s what makes me emotional."

"I’ve loved people from afar, but falling in love with someone and having feelings for someone but they don’t know.... It’s different," she told Elle, adding that she really "hadn't" fallen in love until her current relationship. (Low-key major burn on her ex Matthew Hussey.)

And to be totally 100 percent clear: The person she's talking about being in love with is Mendes. When the reporter at Elle asked Cabello if she thinks their secrecy created more rumors about herself and Mendes, Cabello made it pretty obvious that the two are most definitely an item.

"People can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching," she said. "That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it."

Did you read that, guys? She loves Mendes so much that she's trying to protect what they have by keeping quiet.

And, on that note, I'll leave you with this video of them looking like they're about to make out on stage for the world to see:

Even if she never talks about him again, at least we'll always have this performance. And I think that's more than enough intimate intel on them.