Camila Cabello's "Liar" Lyrics Capture What It's Like To Deny You're Crushing On Someone

Camila Cabello just graced her fans with not one, but two new singles. Cabello dropped "Shameless" and "Liar" on Thursday, Sept. 5. A steamy music video came with "Shameless," but there's unfortunately no music video for "Liar" just yet. Both of the songs are about crushing hard on someone, but in two different contexts. Where "Shameless" tells a story about being afraid to tell the world you're with someone, Camila Cabello's "Liar" lyrics tell a story about being in complete denial about your feelings for someone.

Both of these songs are a bop, but I gotta be real, I'm super into "Liar." The beat of it is just a damn delight to dance along to, and I already have the chorus stuck in my head. In the song, Cabello sings about someone she knows deep down she's crushing on hard, but she won't let herself admit it. (Whether or not Shawn Mendes is the person she's singing about in both of these singles has been left up to her fans' imaginations.)

In the first verse, Cabello seems to be singing about an almost-relationship, and not caring what that person does now. She sings,

I don't care if you're here / Or if you're not alone / I don't care, it's been too long / It's kinda like we didn't happen / The way that your lips move / The way you whisper slow / I don't care, it's good as gone (Uh)

In the pre-chorus, that mindset starts to change.

I said I won't lose control, I don't want it (Ooh) / I said I won't get too close, but I can't stop it

By the chorus, she's been struck by Cupid's arrow.

Oh no, there you go, making me a liar / Got me begging you for more / Oh no, there I go, startin' up a fire / Oh no, no (Oh no) / Oh no, there you go, you're making me a liar / I kinda like it though / Oh no, there I go, startin' up a fire / Oh no, no (Ooh)

In the second verse, Cabello is basically saying, "OK, fine. Maybe I like you. What the hell do I do about this?" She sings,

You're watching, I feel it (Hey) / I know I shouldn't stare (Yeah, yeah) / I picture your hands on me (I think I wanna let it happen) / But what if, you kiss me? (Yeah) / And what if, I like it? / And no one sees it

The pre-chorus and chorus repeat again, then Cabello sings a bridge that's similar to a line in the "Shameless" chorus. ("I need you more than I want to.") She sings,

I don't believe myself when I / Say that I don't need you, oh / I don't believe myself when I say it / So, don't believe me

Then the chorus comes in again.

Oh no, there you go, you're making me a liar / Got me begging you for more / Oh no, there I go, startin' up a fire / Oh no, no (Oh no) / Oh no, there you go, you're making me a liar / I kinda like it though / Oh no, there I go, startin' up a fire / Oh no, no

Cabello then hits listeners with a steamy post-chorus filled with riffs.

Yeah / Uh, yeah, yeah / Nah, yeah / Oh no, no, no / Oh no, no, no / Oh no, you're making me a liar / 'Cause my clothes are on the floor

Then the outro goes,

Huh, huh, huh / Uh / Oh no, no, no / Startin' up a fire

Oh yeah. There's no denying she's crushing hard on whoever this person is. My money is on her reported boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Look at you, Shawn! Comin' out here making Camila a liar, and what not!