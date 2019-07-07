It's been a whirlwind couple of days for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes stans. The pair, who've inspired "are they or aren't they" speculation about the nature of their relationship after their steamy collaboration on "Señorita," have only added fuel to the flame with their flirty interactions since. Not only were they spotted holding hands on Thursday, July 4, but Camila Cabello's Instagram Stories of Shawn Mendes' LA Concert one day later shows she's got nothing but heart emojis for her co-musician's talents. While the pair have yet to confirm that Shamila is official, here's why fans think things are heating up romantically between the two.

If you've been keeping up with all the rumors surrounding Cabello and Mendes, you'll know that speculation first started swirling after they released their impossibly sexy "Señorita" music video on June 20. Just days later, the songstress and Matthew Hussey — her boyfriend of a year and a half — broke up, causing fans to wonder if the "If I Can't Have You" hitmaker was the cause behind their split.

For their part, the pair have insisted that they are just friends and they've previously worked together on 2015's "I Know What You Did Last Summer." At the time, Mendes had nothing but positive things to say about working with the former Fifth Harmony star, calling her "super talented" during an interview with ETOnline.

He gushed, "I've never worked with an actual songwriter who I clicked with as well as her."

His admiration for his fellow musician had only grown over the years. While Cabello admitted that she'd had to "drink a lot of wine" to film the steamy scenes during a June 20 Instagram live chat for "Señorita," Mendes raved, "She is the most creative most fun most empathetic person I know! Working with her is a dream!"

Now, Cabello is showing that the feeling and admiration is mutual while attending Mendes' Friday, July 5 show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The star couldn't help but fangirl during the Canadian crooner's sets, taking to her Instagram Stories to share clips from the performance.

"@ShawnMendes you couldn't be more amazing. Wow," she captioned one with the red heart emoji.

Instagram/CamilaCabello

In a second clip, she professed, "You're unreal @shawnmendes" while zooming in to the singer on stage.

Instagram/CamilaCabello

Now, this could just be professional admiration between two young and successful musicians, but fans have other ideas after the pair were spotted canoodling at a July 4 party the night before.

According to ETOnline, an inside source told the publication, "It was a Fourth of July date night for Mendes and Cabello, who didn't leave each others side during the Red, White and Bootsy party in Malibu. His arm was around her at their table, they held hands and were seen kissing on the lips. The pair arrived and left the party together."

From the sounds of things, it looks like Mendes and Cabello's relationship might be more than platonic, but only time will tell whether they choose to make their summer love official. In the meantime, I'd keep an eye on their Instagram Stories.