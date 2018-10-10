I see what you're doing, Camila Cabello. You're casting dreamboat guys in your music video so we can live vicariously through you! First Noah Centineo in your "Havana" video, and now Dylan Sprouse?! Girl, you got me clicking on your videos all damn day. In case you have no idea what I'm talking about, the "Havana" singer just released a new music video. And Camila Cabello's "Consequences" music video with Dylan Sprouse is what every former Suite Life-obsessed millennial dreams of.

"Consequences" was one of the tracks from Cabello's self-titled solo album that dropped on Jan. 12, 2018, but its music video has only just now blessed our screens — one day after Cabello performed "Consequences" at the American Music Awards. The video shows Cabello walking through a park reminiscing on the ups and downs of a relationship post-breakup. The scenes with Sprouse start off positive with her seeing the romance through rose-colored glasses, then as the video progresses the tone changes, and viewers see the dissolution of Cabello and Sprouse's fictional love story. Dylan Sprouse is seen as a ghost-like figure (not to imply that he's dead, just the relationship is) throughout the whole video, which has some pretty romantic moments strewn throughout — including a romantic kiss!

The first verse of Camila Cabello's "Consequences" lyrics start off with her singing,

Dirty tissues, trust issues / Glasses on the sink, they didn't fix you / Lonely pillows in a stranger's bed / Little voices in my head / Secret keeping, stop the bleeding / Lost a little weight because I wasn't eating / All the souls that I can't listen to, to tell the truth

Pretty dark breakup aftermath she paints there. The chorus changes the mood to a bit more of a positive, but still bittersweet, tone. Cabello sings,

Loving you was young, and wild, and free/ Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet / Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound / A steady place to let down my defenses / But loving you had consequences

Cabello and Sprouse share lots of romantic moments in the video that are very La La Land dream sequence-esque.

I am here for this casting.

Cabello continues the forlorn feelings throughout the rest of the song. The second verse goes,

Hesitation, awkward conversation / Running on low expectation / Every siren that I was ignoring / I'm paying for it

Then the chorus comes back in.

Loving you was young, and wild, and free/ Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet / Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound / A steady place to let down my defenses / But loving you had consequences

Then Cabello gets even moodier in the bridge before singing a new version of the chorus that makes it clear that no matter how good the good moments were, this relationship was a bad experience. Cabello sings,

Loving you was dumb, dark, and cheap / Loving you will still take shots at me / From loving you was sunshine, but then it poured / And I lost so much more than my senses / 'Cause loving you had consequences

Fans are in love with Cabello's latest video, especially Dylan Sprouse's presence in it.

I guess one could say loving Camila Cabello's music has... consequences. And those consequences are our tears.