With the start of National Pizza Month just hours away, California Pizza Kitchen is helping amp up the festivities with an ode to the combination of carbs and cheese that everyone can't get enough of. If you want more pepperoni or cheese pies in your life without breaking the bank, California Pizza Kitchen’s Oct. 1 Grubhub promo features free Take and Bake pizzas, so you can dig into your favorite flavors whenever the cravings hit. It's safe to say that Taco Tuesday is about to take a backseat this week, because the weekday scaries have nothing on this giveaway.

Now that it's finally starting to feel like fall is in the air, I'll admit that I've enthusiastically started leaning back into my seasonal takeout habit and enjoying my favorite eats delivered without having to leave my couch. So, when I found out that California Pizza Kitchen is kicking off the start of National Pizza Month with 10,000 free ready-to-bake pizzas sent to their customers' doorsteps with the help of Grubhub, you can bet that I canceled all dinner plans for Oct. 1 and prepared to treat myself to some complimentary pies with no delivery fees or strings attached.

If you're wondering how to get in on this deal, you'll first want to make sure that you have the Grubhub app downloaded or, alternatively, you can visit www.Grubhub.com starting at 11 a.m. local time and select the CPK location you're trying to order from. Then, you have the choice of three of the chain's Take and Bake pizza options, including the restaurant's Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, or Margherita Pizza. Once you make your selection, you can check out, and expect your pizza of choice to be delivered to your home or work without any delivery fees or minimum orders.

One of the things that I love best about this giveaway is that it's for the company's Take and Bake Pizzas, which they launched in July 2019. These pies have all of the convenience of a frozen pizza while being made to order in CPK restaurants when you order them, so you'll be getting the taste of the pies you know and love from sit-down locations.

In a press release shared on Sept. 26, the CEO of California Pizza Kitchen, Jim Hyatt, revealed that the chain was doing the giveaway to celebrate their findings that to no one's surprise, more people would eat pizza than any other food group for the rest of their lives if they had to pick.

"National Pizza Month is an important time at California Pizza Kitchen, and we’re excited that the findings from our 2019 National Pizza Survey confirm what we already know: pizza holds a special place in our hearts and in our lives," Hyatt said in a statement. "So, we think it’s fitting to celebrate our favorite month, and Americans’ favorite food, by giving them more of what they love: free CPK Take and Bake Pizzas, so everyone can join the pizza party and enjoy a hot, oven-fresh California-style pizza at home, on their schedule. It’s our way of sending a big high-five to the pizza lovers across the country."

While the Grubhub promo is going on for one day only, CPK fans can continue the celebrations by ordering at least $15 worth of food on Grubhub and taking advantage of free delivery and a Take and Bake pizza on the house from Oct. 2 until Oct. 31, so here's to celebrating National Pizza Month in the cheesiest way possible.