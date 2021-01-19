If you've ever felt like a sibling was the "favorite" in the family, welcome to Kendall Jenner's life. The model has previously said she feels overlooked by her dad, who is seemingly closer to her younger sister Kylie. Now, her dad has all but affirmed this theory. Caitlyn's quotes about her relationships with Kylie and Kendall are kind of cringe.

In a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall opened up about feeling as though Kylie was favored by her dad. In a confessional she said, "I get my dad missing hanging out with Kylie but I do make an effort to meet up and hang out with her... she is just obsessing over Kylie and ruining the time we are spending together."

More recently, Caitlyn seemed to echo Kendall's words in an interview on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast.

Caitlyn flat out admitted she and Kylie are a little more tight-knit these days. "Kendall and I have a lot in common. She's very athletic. We kind of both had the same attitude towards life and get along very well, but... Kendall's off kind of doing her thing," she explained. "Kylie, you know, I had dinner last night at Kylie's house."

Caitlyn went on to explain how she and Kylie make a point to catch up periodically, something she and Kendall don't go out of their way to do.

"Once every two weeks I go over there and she always has these great meals prepared," Caitlyn said of Kylie. "[It's just] Sophia [Hutchins], Kylie, and myself, and just three of us, nobody around... [we] talk for an hour and have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we're a lot closer," she said.

Caitlynn also added her youngest is more of an "open book" than Kendall.

Kylie may spend more time with Caitlynn, but Kendall and her dad are still on the best of terms. When Caitlynn arrived home from her stint on British reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! she was greeted with a sweet welcome home surprise from both her daughters.

One thing's for sure: Caitlyn has no qualms about spilling all the tea.