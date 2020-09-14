Some parents can be critical of their children maybe getting back together with their exes, but Caitlyn Jenner's response to the Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick rumorscould not be any more supportive. Mostly, Jenner thinks it would be great for Kardashian and Disick's three children together. "I would hope he can kinda get his act together," Jenner said of her step-daughter's ex Disick. "They've got all these kids together. I think always it's the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that's right there all the time. I don't know if that's ever gonna work out."

Whether or not they do wind up getting back together, Jenner maintained that Kardashian and Disick are both still great parents to their kids. "So many of [my kids] had never gotten married, but had families and all the kids seem to be doing great. They're just great kids," Jenner continued. "Kourtney and Scott are both good parents. Whether they work it out themselves for a lasting relationship, I don't know. That's a Kourtney question."

Ugh, isn't that the sweetest response? Like, she's all for them getting back together but also down to just leave the ball in Kourtney's court.

Will/GC Images/Getty Images

ICYMI: Rumors of a reunion between the friendly exes have been swirling about for a few months now since April when an apparently newly single Disick was reportedly spotted outside Kardashian's home with a duffle bag. Since then, the two have been spotted on multiple vacations together alongside their children and have even been caught flirting it up on Instagram on multiple occasions.

News that Disick and Richie had reportedly officially split broke on Aug. 19. “Scott and Sofia have been off and on for two months and now have broken up for good,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Aug. 19. “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.” (Reps for Richie and Disick did not respond to Elite Daily's previous requests for comment on these reports.)

That said, even before that news surfaced, rumors were swirling about stating that Disick's heart was apparently always going to belong to Kardashian. “Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

This all seems very messy sooo I think I see why Jenner might have been tempted to urge Disick to "get his act together."