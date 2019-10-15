On the days that I'm strapped for time, fast food is a much needed lifesaver. Now that fall is in full swing, the days are getting shorter and I'm busier than ever. Thankfully, there's a new solution to hectic days: Burger King delivery with Uber Eats. The combination of fast food and food delivery is a match made in heaven for anyone who's got a lot on their plate. With more time on your hands, you'll be able to make this cozy season the best one yet. Just sit back, relax, and let your glorious Burger King order come to a doorstep near you.

In a Tuesday, Oct. 15 press release, Burger King shared the details about the brand new partnership with Uber Eats. Starting Tuesday, you'll be able to order your favorite flame-grilled sandwiches — or whatever your fave menu item is — from Burger King (yes, this includes the Whopper) through the Uber Eats app. "At Burger King restaurants, delivery is a major priority to ensure our food is available to anyone, anywhere," said Chris Finazzo, President, North America, Burger King Corporation, in the press release. "We know our guests value convenience and adding the Burger King brand to Uber Eats is another way we will meet the demands of millions of people on this platform."

It seems to be a harmonious partnership at the outset, since Janelle Sallenave, Head of Uber Eats, US and Canada, shared in the release:

We’re thrilled to team up with Burger King restaurants to offer their beloved menu items to Uber Eats customers across the country. A long history of innovation coupled with high-quality delicious food and brilliant marketing makes BK a perfect addition to Uber Eats.

You're probably already stoked about the fact that you can enjoy a Whopper without having to leave the house — but it gets even better with the free delivery promotion going on. Starting from now through Oct. 27, you can get free delivery on Uber Eats orders of $15 or more on your Burger King meal with the code. There are certain conditions, such as that the offer is limited to one order per customer, so check out the Burger King website for more information.

The news of the partnership is so exciting for BK fans looking to enjoy the fast food staple from home, and to celebrate, Burger King sent the Delivery King out in Los Angeles, with a souped-up motorcycle and neck bling to boot.

If you're ready to place an order on Uber Eats, there's no better time to shake up your routine and try something new off the Burger King menu. There are many delicious, mouthwatering sandwiches to chow down on, and I'd personally recommend the Impossible Whopper that everyone's been talking about. It's a meat-free option and is the perfect burger to indulge in on a cozy fall evening. The flame-grilled plant-based sandwich is topped with tomato, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, juicy pickles, and sliced onions, giving you that fresh Whopper taste you already know and love. Even if you aren't vegetarian, it's definitely a hearty creation worth trying out, especially because it really does taste like the original beefy Whopper.

Your fall evenings at home just got a whole lot easier with Burger King delivery from Uber Eats. It's time to grab some friends and feast on your fave flame-grilled sandwiches without having to step away from your latest Netflix marathon.