Considering that documenting the highlights of your life and travels on the 'Gram is probably a regular part of your day, it's not surprising that a Hungarian museum that makes it so much easier to snap the perfect shot has become a destination in itself. In the age of interactive exhibits like the Museum of Ice Cream and Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors, Budapest's selfie museum is the latest offering to take the social media-savvy crowd by storm. With giant banana swings, colorful sprinkle baths, and fuchsia palm trees as the props for your unforgettable photo-ops, prepare for all the "likes" to just come rolling in.

Ever since the Museum of Sweets & Selfies opened in Hungary's capital back in December 2018, it's quickly become one of Budapest's most-hyped attractions. From the hundreds of images and videos that visitors have shared on social media, it looks like the 400-square-meter space (which reportedly boasts 11 different interactive rooms for you to get creative in) is basically a playground for anyone looking to capture a shot that'll brighten up your feed. In addition to taking a dip in a pool of rainbow sprinkles, you can take a turn on a giant banana swing, ride on a unicorn, and strike a pose among the bright pink palm trees. The possibilities are endless, and you can be sure you'll leave the experience with at least a few 'Gram-worthy shots that'll take your social media game to the next level.

When I first saw the photos from the exhibit, I immediately thought of the Museum of Ice Cream, which was first opened in Manhattan in the summer of 2016 and has since popped up in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Miami. You'll find the same candy-filled pools, banana swings, and unicorn at the Budapest location, along with many other backgrounds and props for your photo-taking pleasure. The best part? You'll have an assortment of sweets and candies to pose with and taste while you're going through the museum.

In an interview with the AFP, co-founder Lilla Gangel said she and partner Balazs Koltai were inspired by the boom in interactive exhibits that specifically cater to the Instagram and Snapchat crowd.

"We play with shapes and colours, and try to push people's borders and let their creativity bloom," she told the publication. "Here you can stand out from the crowd, perhaps by finding a crazy new perspective like an aerial photo, or by playing with the quirky props."

According to the museum's website, visits are limited to 90-minute intervals and will set you back only 10 euros on weekdays or 11 euros on weekends (about $11.14 or $12.26). Considering that tickets to the Museum of Ice Cream in L.A. and New York are about $30 for adults, that's a steal on what's sure to be a priceless experience. Plus, can you really put a price on all the "likes" that'll be rolling in?

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., so I'd make sure to leave some time in your Budapest itinerary to head to the museum and capture a selfie (or five). Happy 'Gramming!