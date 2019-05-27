BTS' Quotes About Suga Prove There's So Much Behind His Calm Exterior

It is my privilege to share with you all the amazing BTS quotes about Suga that the internet could provide for me. New fans might categorize the rapper as one of the quieter, perhaps moodier members of the world-renowned K-pop group when they first start getting to know the group, but according to his bandmates, there is much more to him than that, and ARMYs know this all too well. While the other guys are goofing off or picking fun at each other, Suga often maintains a low profile, conserving his energy (but don't get it twisted — he delivers his fair share of jokes, too). Anyway, it sounds like all that energy conservation is necessary because Suga's low-key a storm of thought and determination underneath his quiet demeanor, and that sh*t is hard work.

It's no secret BTS works harder than I will in this lifetime or the next. Their tedious schedule is full of travel, rehearsals, tours, interviews, production, and press, which means they spend a hell of a lot of time together. Naturally, this means J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and V truly know him better than anyone, which makes them the perfect people to give ARMYs insight into who Suga really is, IRL.

One of the best sources I found is this YouTube video for Hulu Japan featuring each BTS member discussing their favorite things about Suga. Their comments are translated so English-speaking ARMYs don't miss a thing.

Choco macha on YouTube

Here are some of the highlights.

On who he is behind-the-scenes:

The third youngest BTS member, Jimin, explained what Suga is like behind-the-scenes. He described that although Suga might seem "cold," he is actually a warm person on the inside. According to Jimin, he isn’t the type to have one-on-one talks with the members, but will express his thoughts when they are all gathered together as a group. Jimin explained Suga’s words have comforted him and helped him to reexamine his own thoughts in the past.

On his ability as a producer and songwriter:

Across the board, the boys agree Suga's sense of musicality benefits them greatly as a group. "I'd say he's very skilled in his producing ability," Jin said.

And, J-Hope agrees. He explained, "Needless to say, he's so good in writing songs. He's one of the most influential persons in aspects of BTS albums."

On his overall attitude:

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fellow rapper RM mentions how much Suga deeply cares about his craft. "I respect Suga hyung's attitude and passion towards music," he explained. As the leader of the group and another one of BTS' rappers, I assume RM shares a special connection with Suga.

On rapping:

Speaking of rapping, V complimented Suga's rap skills stating, "His style of rap has such a wide spectrum." He also added that although Suga doesn't say much, V figures he is the hardest working member on the team.

On his intelligence:

Everyone in the group acknowledges that RM usually displays the most intelligence, particularly because he often operates as a translator for the gang and is the most fluent in multiple languages. However, Jungkook thinks Suga gives RM a run for his money. JK says he sees Suga as a disciplined realist who knows how to draw the line between public and private matters. He also said Suga has a wide range of knowledge that even surpasses RM in some areas.

On how much he actually means to the group:

In one long-form video on YouTube, BTS sat down for a "dinner party" for their yearly FESTA celebration, where they answered a variety of questions. During that meal, V revealed that one time Suga sent him a lengthy text that said "I love you" at the end.

"I cried my eyes out," V explained. Everyone was hilariously jealous, and Jin stated he's only received five texts from Suga in totality. In the clip, you can tell Suga is somewhat embarrassed, but the whole conversation is in good fun. You can catch the fun moment by scrubbing to the 29:00 time-stamp in the video below!

BANGTANTV on YouTube

Bonus birthday video:

For fun, Jungkook went out of his way to make a playful happy birthday video for Suga way back in 2017. If this doesn't prove how much he means to the group, I don't know what does. According to a translation by HelloKPop, Jungkook poked fun at how tall Suga is and jokingly said he also "happens to be like sugar."

Suga, BTS loves you, boo. Like, a lot. You get it.