BTS' new era has officially begun because they've just offered a first look at their upcoming BE album, which is dropping on Friday, Nov. 20. Before, all fans knew about the record was its core message about staying strong in difficult times, but now, BTS' "Life Goes On" teaser gives everyone an even better idea of what to expect. ARMYs were totally blown away by the clip, wishing the group's project could be out right this minute.

Ahead of the teaser, Big Hit Entertainment told fans BE would share a "message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.'" From this quote, fans knew the album was going to be unlike any other project BTS has shared so far. While their records have always been so personal, the message behind BE was different because it was inspired by 2020 taking a turn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Big Hit also teased BE was going to be personal for another reason: The members participated more than ever behind the scenes. "For this album in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music-making process but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc," the company explained. "This new project offers an even richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most ‘BTS-ish’ music yet."

The agency was totally right because on Tuesday, Nov. 17, they unveiled the first teaser for "Life Goes On," revealing Jungkook was the director. The 30-second clip starts with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook sitting at a campfire and enjoying the outdoors. All of a sudden, the scene transitions into the guys huddled on the couch together at home while watching TV. Watch it below.

Just from the teaser, fans already know this video is going to be emotional because it seems like it will depict everyone's lives changing due to the pandemic. Fans also got in their feelings after they found out Jungkook was the director of the music video.

Jungkook first revealed he helped film the music video in an Oct. 21 YouTube log. "This time for shooting the music video, I've taken on the role of PM (project manager), as I shot the music video. I had discussions with the director and stuff, and did all the process. It was really hard," Jungkook said, explaining his Golden Closet Films gave him a lot of experience behind the camera. "Now, it's become official work, so it was really a lot of pressure."

Seeing BTS getting more involved behind the scenes is so rewarding to ARMYs.