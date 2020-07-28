While July 27 might have been a normal day for ARMYs, that quickly changed when Jungkook dropped some pure music magic late that night. The singer took to Twitter via BTS' official account and dropped a flawless cover of Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay's bop "10,000 Hours." Despite deleting it just moments later, ARMYs had already done their work and made plenty of backup copies. Believe me when I say BTS' Jungkook's cover of Justin Bieber's "10,000 Hours" will melt your heart with one listen.

Bieber released the original version of "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay in October 2019, and after seeing Jungkook's version, not only were ARMYS impressed, but Dan + Shay spoke out themselves about his cover. The country duo responded to Jungkook's video, thanking him for the poignant cover. "This sounds amazing," they said along with two yellow heart emojis. "Thank you so much for singing it!"

The high praise didn't end there, though. ARMYs flooded Twitter with thousands of tweets praising Jungkook's vocals.

"Good Lord, I nearly died when Jungkook sang 10,000 hours by @DanAndShay. His voice is so amazing. Who else loves this human?" one fan tweeted.

Fans were endlessly grateful backup copies of the video were made before Jungkook deleted his post. "Awwww thank you so much!!! I thought I'm never gonna get a chance to listen to his amazing voice!!! Thank you so much," another tweeted.

ARMYs could not get enough of the cover. "Sadly didn't get to check it on time but got the chance to hear it now thanks my dear, #JUNGKOOK im gonna love you not just 10000 hours but for the rest of my life," one fan said.

Some fans tagged Justin Bieber in hopes he would see Jungkook's cover.

Lucky for fans, Jungkook re-posted his cover (this time, in full) to Soundcloud!

It's been a busy summer for Jungkook, who, in addition to working on his individual mixtape, has been in the studio with BTS as well. The band is set to drop an English single as a group on Aug. 21, but you can bet I'll be playing "10,000 Hours" on loop until then.