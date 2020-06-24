It's been one month since Bryce Hall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, and the TikTok star has been focusing on self-growth the whole time. As he embarks on that journey, he's taking fans along for the ride. Bryce Hall's open letter about his arrest is actually so inspirational.

Hall was in the midst of a cross-country road trip with fellow Sway House member Jaden Hossler when he was arrested for being in possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. Hall posted bail the next day, but he didn't take the experience of being behind bars lightly. In a new essay shared with People titled "There’s a Time and Place for Everything… Including Being a Party Animal," Hall got real.

For starters, he shared a meaningful quote with fans.

"There’s a famous verse from Ecclesiastes that says, 'There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the sun,'" Hall began, referencing Ecclesiastes 3:1. "I know hearing a Bible verse from a TikTok influencer and a well-known party animal may be quite surprising, but it’s a quote that has been at the forefront of my mind since I found myself under arrest several weeks ago."

Hall went on to recount what his experience being arrested was like, and what it taught him about himself. "Sitting in that jail cell for a day, I had so much time to think. I thought about how much I had let my mom down," he reflected. "As a single mom, she worked really hard to raise me and has always been my number one supporter through everything — including my screw-ups. I knew that if I had listened to her 100 percent, I wouldn’t have ended up there."

Hall continued by saying he also thought about his absent father that night, and he would "never" want to wind up like him.

"He spent time behind bars for unpaid child support and abuse; and as I sat in that cell, it made me feel just like my father. It was a mortifying and shameful experience. I had promised myself for the past twenty years that I would never be like him … and there I was," Hall admitted.

"I also thought about my fans and followers and how many of them would be upset by this," Hall continued. "It dawned on me what a huge platform and responsibility I have — especially with my younger fans. I realized that living up to my Party Animal brand isn’t dependent on being intoxicated; it’s about who I am deep down. There’s a time and place to go nuts…and I can get crazy without alcohol — whether it’s cliff-diving with my Sway bros or pranking the Hype House guys by stealing their sign."

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ultimately, Hall admitted the experience changed him for the better.

"I emerged from that cell as a 20-year-old with a renewed sense of understanding about who I am and who I want to be," he said. "I’ve been living on my own, working, and taking care of myself since I was 16 years old, so I knew I had the tools to be responsible; I had just lost my way."

Hall went on to say that while he'd been drinking too heavily, he's now on the path to being sober. In fact, he's never felt better. "After getting sober, my body and mind feel amazing," he said in the open letter.

Most importantly, the social media superstar knows change is an ever-evolving process. "While I’ve messed up in the past, I’m learning and growing … and I will make you proud. I promise," he concluded.