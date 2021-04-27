Caitlyn Jenner announced her run for California governor on April 23, but she hasn't exactly been met with a wealth of support. In addition to fans being skeptical about whether she's right for the job, a few key Jenner family members were less than thrilled to see her move forward with her political aspirations. Brody Jenner's reported reaction to Caitlyn's run for Governor was cynical.

Caitlyn has six kids, and it seems her elder, male children have expressed a problem with her foray into politics. Sources told TMZ the Jenner brothers, including Brody, Brandon, and Burt Jenner, "don't feel she's qualified for the position." Additionally, the brothers have reportedly "strongly" expressed she shouldn't be taking on a campaign. (Elite Daily reached out to Caitlyn and Brody's teams for comment on TMZ's report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.)

TMZ's sources went on to share info about the moment Caitlyn broke the news to her family. The night before publicly announcing her decision to run, the former reality star reportedly called them up, at which point her sons "strongly" suggested she pump the brakes on her campaign.

It's unclear how Caitlyn's daughters, Kendall, Kylie, and Cassandra, feel about Caitlyn's new move. The report didn't mention any adverse reactions from them, however, a separate report did state they wouldn't be hitting the campaign trail alongside Caitlyn.

If she won, Caitlyn would replace current state governor Gavin Newsom. She is running as a member of the Republican party.

“I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor,” she said in a statement on April 23. “Californians want better and deserve better from their governor.”

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality," she said in another part of her post.

Another slight hiccup? Caitlyn and Kim Kardashian aren't seeing eye to eye on prison reform. While Kardashian has been a strong advocate for criminal justice reform, Caitlyn has a much more conservative approach.

Caitlyn is hardly the first celebrity to run for governor (Arnold Schwarzenegger did the same in 2003), but her reality show connections sure are causing a lot of hoopla.