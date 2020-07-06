Brie Larson has taken over the movie world, so now she has her sights set on a new medium: YouTube. The Oscar-winning actor surprised fans on Thursday, July 2, by debuting her new YouTube channel, and she used her first video as a way to explore the various possibilities of how she will be using her platform. She also spilled some previously unknown details about her acting career, and now fans know Brie Larson auditioned for The Hunger Games and Star Wars, among other major projects.

In her debut YouTube video, Larson sought out advice about the popular video site from the people who know it best. She chatted with a bunch of the platform's most popular content creators — including Lilly Singh, iJustine, and Hot Ones host Sean Evans — to get some ideas on what types of videos to make. Larson expressed interest in tackling cooking, gaming, and crafting on her channel, as well as using her new platform for social activism by speaking out about important issues. But probably the best bit of viral advice came from YouTube star Swoozie, who shared that he auditioned for 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story and recommended Larson share some of her audition stories.

"I auditioned for Star Wars, too," Larson revealed. "This is a very good idea because, like, I auditioned for Hunger Games, I auditioned for the Terminator reboot. I was actually thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, 'Oh, the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator, got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn't get the job.'"

Although Larson did not specify which roles she was up for, it seems likely she auditioned for the lead roles of Rey in the recent Star Wars trilogy and Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games movies. Those roles wound up going to Daisy Ridley and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.

Lionsgate

The Terminator role is more difficult to specify, since there have been two Terminator reboots in recent years. Larson may have been talking about Emilia Clarke's role in 2015's Terminator Genisys, or possibly Mackenzie Davis' role in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate. The good news is, now that Larson has a YouTube channel, fans will probably find out a lot more details about these roles she didn't land in future videos.

Another highlight of the video was a fun anecdote Larson shared about her deep passion for video games. The actor recalled a time when she kicked her boyfriend out of her house while trying to complete a particularly challenging level in a game.

"I threw my first boyfriend out of my house because I was trying to beat the final level in Super Mario Galaxy," Larson shared while cringing a bit at the memory. "He said that I was taking it too seriously so I threw him out of my house."

It certainly sounds like fans can expect to hear a ton of fun stories and some behind-the-scenes secrets about Larson's acting career from her new YouTube channel. You can check out the channel and subscribe to it here.