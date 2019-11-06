Brenda Song's Explanation Behind This Photo With The Sprouse Twins Is So Cute

Have you ever stumbled upon a photo of celebrity and immediately wondered what they were thinking in that very moment? In Elite Daily’s series, I Can Explain…, we’re asking celebrities to revisit their most memorable photos and tell us exactly what was going on in their heads. Whether they open up about an iconic look or a hilarious red carpet incident, we’re traveling back in time to find out what really went down.

When it comes to growing up in the spotlight, no one gets it quite like a Disney Channel star. The network has been churning out high-profile stars and iconic TV shows since the early 2000s, and Brenda Song has become synonymous with all the best that Disney Channel has to offer. Best known for her role as London Tipton in The Suite Life franchise, Song wrapped up her days on the children's network with more Disney Channel titles under her belt than you can count on two hands — and Brenda Song's memories from her Disney Channel days mean a lot to her. In fact, she wouldn't mind revisiting them.

"I think Stuck in the Suburbs would be fun to redo," Song tells Elite Daily. "But I also feel like London is a classic character to bring back. I would love to see what London Tipon is doing in 2019... There are times when people ask: 'Where would London be right now?' and I’m like, 'I don’t even know.' Which is actually really kind of fun. I think that would be a fun route to take."

Fun aside, Song is totally down for a Suite Life reboot. "How could you say no? It would be fun," she says about the prospect. "It would depend on what it is, but I think it would be so much fun."More than the impressive padding the famed children's network gave her acting resume, it's the relationships she made on set that have truly stuck with Song post-Disney Channel.

"One of the hardest things that I’ve ever had to shoot was that very last scene that I shot, saying goodbye to Phil [Lewis], Dylan, and Cole [Sprouse]. They had to tell [us], 'You can’t be this sad. You’re too emotional.' I was like, 'This is not fake. This is a 100% real.'"

And Song's explanation behind a throwback photo of Dylan and Cole Sprouse kissing her cheeks on the red carpet at The World of Disney store in New York City circa 2009 (and how she totally forced them to do the pose) really drives that point home.

These days, Song still keeps in touch with her Suite Life family as much as she can, even though they're all busy with new, more mature projects. Song's new Hulu show, Dollface, premieres on Nov. 15. As for Cole, he's been killing it as Jughead on Riverdale, while Dylan just landed a major role in the After sequel.

"We all stay in contact," she says about the rest of the Suite Life cast. "We may not speak every single day, or every six months, or every year but it’s always birthdays, holidays, it’s a text always. And the twins ... we always send each other a text like, 'Hey, can you grab dinner? Are you around?'"

Here's hoping the Sprouse twins answer Song's next text so fans get a 2019-era recreation of this iconic throwback photo. It's what the world needs right now.