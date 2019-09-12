Taylor Swift knew it first: There's nothing quite as supportive as a good girl squad. They'll FaceTime you so you can vent, bring you your favorite snacks when you're hangry, and comment countless fire emojis on your latest Instagram as if they didn't spend the last 30 minutes helping you caption it. Perhaps most importantly, they will be there every time your heart gets chewed up and spit out by someone who never deserved to have it in the first place. This lesson will be learned in Dollface, an upcoming comedy series starring Kat Dennings. So, what is Hulu's Dollface all about? Fans are in for a treat.

The story follows Dennings' Jules, who gets dumped by her longtime boyfriend and, according to the show's official synopsis, "must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind." Said friends she left behind include characters played by Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povinsky. The women are, understandably, a little reluctant to welcome her back into the crew after she was MIA for so long.

Hulu

As heartbreaking as Jules' situation may be, losing yourself in a relationship is something probably most, if not all, viewers have gone thought at least once in a lifetime, which is probably why Dennings told Teen Vogue that "many people will relate to Jules’ journey."

Besides starring in the show, Dennings serves as one of the producers, along with Margot Robbie, whose production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, is behind the project. The company is focused on telling female-driven stories in movies and TV, and this new project definitely seems in line with that mission.

The show's creator Jordan Weiss actually wrote the series as a practice writing sample during her time at University of Southern California. She said she never expected to get it developed until one day Robbie read it on the set of I, Tonya and decided to make it into a show. "Coming out of a breakup not dissimilar to the one in the show, and realizing that I needed to put more times into my girlfriends, that’s where the idea really came from," Weiss said in an interview with Vulture.

Ira Ungerleider, a veteran of the industry known, among other things, for his work on the iconic series Friends, also joined the production team.

Hulu

The series will premiere with a 10-episode season on Nov. 15 and while it has a very female-centric cast, Weiss, showrunners, and the actors hope it will also attract other audiences.

Song told Vulture that the stories the show tells are too relatable to be specific to just women, adding, “At the end of the day, the friendships are what drive the show, and these characters are so distinct and themselves that I think that people watching, whether they’re male or female, can find qualities in each of these characters that they can relate to. So it doesn’t matter if you’re male or female — it’s about friendship, and it’s about life.”

So whatever your squad may look like, or even if you don't have one, (Dennings insists she's never really been a squad kinda gal herself), the cast and crew are sure your heart will warm to the familiar experiences of these women. At the end of the day, best friends of all kinds are worth celebrating.