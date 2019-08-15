Amidst the earth-shattering news of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split, Miley Cyrus has been uploading pictures of herself on an Italian vacation with her sis. The trip seems like it was both relaxing and reflective, since one of Miley's posts seemed to sub-reference that she moved on from the breakup with the mention of "evolution" and "change [being] inevitable." Then, there was that reported kiss with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter while on the Italian getaway. However, Brandi Cyrus' comments about Miley and Liam's breakup seems to suggest maybe Cyrus isn't totally over the separation.

In the Aug. 14 episode of Brandi's Your Favorite Thing podcast, she addressed Miley's breakup with co-host Wells Adams. Brandi — who was also on the Italian vacation with her sister and Carter when media got wind of the split and reported kiss — expressed nothing but support for her little sis during this hard time. But Brandi's comments indicate Miley might not be ready to open up about her "evolution."

"It's not my business to talk about and it's nothing anything of mine to tell," Brandi said. "There's nothing I can really say. I just, I'm here for her, obviously, and I've been spending a lot of time with her. When she's ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will."

That's totally understandable. Breakups aren't easy, let alone a separation from a spouse.

Brandi's comments come just a day after she seemed to sub-post about Miley's relationship on Instagram. She never directly addressed the split or Miley's reported kiss with Carter, but rather shared some words of encouragement about "darkness" having "purpose" under a photo of herself while lounging by the Italian coast.

"I’ve learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness... and in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it," she wrote. Hopefully, that's the outcome for both Miley and Hemsworth, who has openly voiced his struggles with the split.

Daily Mail Australia caught the 29-year-old actor in Australia, reportedly on his first outing since the news broke. "You don't understand what it's like," Hemsworth said on Aug. 12. "I don't want to talk about it, mate."

On Aug. 13, Hemsworth confirmed the split while wishing his estranged wife the best on Instagram. "Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote.

The Isn't It Romantic star also made it clear that any other quotes from him on the matter are fake news, writing, "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Aww... it's all so sad, but like Brandi said "all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything," even this breakup. I'm hoping Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth eventually find their special person in due time.