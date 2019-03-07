When I think about Easter candy, I think about pastel-hued treats and chocolates wrapped in springtime foils. I never really thought about cool colors, like purple and blue (until now, that is). Brach's' Purple Rain Tiny Jelly Beans are here, and they're not your typical bright-and-cheery Easter goodies. Instead, the jelly beans are beautiful shades of purple and blue, and they'll definitely add a pretty look to your Instagram posts when the holiday comes. Plus, the flavors of the Purple Rain Tiny Jelly Beans make them even better.

According to Brach's' website, the purple-hued jelly beans taste like berry, grape, blue raspberry, blueberry. Taking those flavors and hues into consideration, you could say that they'll add a "blue-tiful" touch to your IG grid (I crack myself up). But really, Brach's' Purple Rain Tiny Jelly Beans come in a handful of new shades that'll add a serious pop of color to your Easter morning. Based off of a photo of the package, it looks like the jelly beans included in the bag are purple, dark purple, and white with purple speckles. How cute, am I right?

On top of that, the package is even purple and features adorable heart designs. I know Valentine's Day already passed, but I'm falling in love with these.

If you're also falling in love with Brach's' Purple Rain Tiny Jelly Beans, rest assured that you can buy them right now. However, you'll need to follow a few steps before doing so. First, head to the Purple Rain Tiny Jelly Beans product page on Brach's' website. Then, hit the link to the right of the screen that says "WHERE TO BUY." After hitting that link, you'll be taken to a grid with all of Brach's' candy products. When you're there, find the purple-colored jelly beans and click on them.

Once you've clicked on them, scroll toward the top of the page, enter your city and zip code into the search box, and hit "Find." Then, a list of locations that are currently selling the jelly beans should populate on your screen. Elite Daily reached out to Brach's to see exactly where customers can find the Purple Rain Tiny Jelly Beans, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

Before you go out and make a purchase, you might be wondering how big each jelly bean bag is. According to Brach's' website, the Purple Rain Tiny Jelly Beans come in two sizes: a three-ounce bag and an 11-ounce bag. In order to find out where you can buy either option, click on "BUY NOW" below each product and follow the same steps that I talked about above.

FYI, the Purple Rain Tiny Jelly Beans on Brach's' website appear to have different packaging than the Purple Rain Tiny Jelly Bird Eggs found in this tweet, but they appear to be the same product.

If you'd rather snack on a chocolate treat throughout the spring season, check out Dove's White Chocolate Carrot Cake candies. They're also perfect for Easter — but instead of being berry-flavored, they taste like carrot cake. I don't know about you, but I'd be happy with a handful of each.