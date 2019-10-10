Nothing really screams "Halloween!" like the moment I walk into a store and see the candy aisle overflowing with Halloween-themed goodies. Not all candy signals it's autumn for me, when I see bags of candy corn, I know it's that time of year. I know, it might sound silly to think a candy can bring about that sort of cue in your head. But candy corn just does that to me, sort of like candy canes and Christmas. So, when I saw Brach's Candy Corn flavors for 2019, I was very excited for the spooky season, but I was also left nearly speechless at the variety. The list is so festive, but it also includes some unexpected flavors that are going to soon be fan favorites.

I had no idea there were so many candy corn options, but Brach's has especially outdone itself this year with the multitude of new flavors. Five flavors are brand new for 2019, and the brand is also bringing back some other festive flavors from the past.

These new flavors offer something for everyone. Whether you prefer the more traditional candy corn or want something that looks and tastes a little different, Brach's has got it all. All of the new candy corn packs are available as of October 2019, so you may find yourself making an unexpectedly candy run.

First things first, one of the most festive new flavors in Brach's Candy Corn flavors for 2019 is something pumpkin-y. Brach's Pumpkin Pie Candy Corn is here this year, and it looks so good. This is the first on my shopping list as far as Halloween candy goes. It's like all the flavors of a PSL in candy corn form, which honestly sounds like the best of both worlds. This 8-ounce bag is available at Walgreens nationwide for $2.29, per the brand.

Courtesy of Brach's

Other new flavors for 2019 are Brach's Mini Candy Corn & Chocolate Peanuts, which include cute little mini candy corns and delicious chocolate-covered peanuts. This peanut-y version is sold at major retailers, grocery stores, and drug stores nationwide in an 8-ounce bag for $1.99.

Courtesy of Brach's

There are also a couple stand-out flavors that even the candy corn haters might enjoy. Brach's new 2019 candy corn flavors include two of pop culture's biggest loves right now: mermaids and doughnuts.

The Brach's Mermaid Candy Corn is everything you dreamed of as a kid. For real, this bag of mystical candy includes fun mermaid-themed shapes like seashells, starfish, and a little green mermaid herself. The flavor is fruity and delish. So, it may not be seasonally-flavored but it is certainly going to be a fruity fave. This mermaid fare is available at Kroger locations nationwide for $1.89 for a 9-ounce bag.

Courtesy of Brach's

Let's talk doughnuts now. The Brach's Donut Shoppe Candy Corn includes three flavors in the pack with traditional candy corn shapes. These doughnut flavors include strawberry glazed, chocolate glazed, and original glazed. These Donut Shoppe Candy Corns are only sold at Dollar Stores nationwide in a 5-ounce size for, you guessed it, $1.

Courtesy of Brach's

I am so ready for all of these new Brach's Candy Corn varieties that I almost can't hang. Mermaid Candy Corn is seriously one of the best candies I've seen recently, and I have tons of friends who will fall in love with the Donut Shoppe Candy Corn.

One of the other new flavors released from the Ferrara brand, which owns both Brach's and Trolli, is the Trolli Sour Brite Candy Corn. You may think that the Trolli Sour Brite Candy Corn is going to be gummy candies, but actually, the Trolli brand description says they combine "Trolli's signature dual-colors and flavors with candy corn's ubiquitous shape and texture." It's like getting the best of both worlds all in one bag of candy corn. You can find the Trolli corns at major retailers, grocery stores, and drug stores nationwide in a 9-ounce bag for $1.99.

It is definitely candy corn season, and the month of October is already passing us by, so don't forget to grab some of these new Brach's Candy Corn flavors before they're gone. These seasonal candies are only around for a limited time, and you definitely don't want to miss out on the Pumpkin Pie Candy Corn.