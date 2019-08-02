Like the majority of millennials out there, I'm all aboard the spiked seltzer craze. It's a super light alcoholic drink that doesn't seem to weigh you down like other malt beverages (beer, I'm looking at you!). Plus, they keep you feeling refreshed even after cracking open more than one. And even though fruity flavors like grapefruit and pomegranate are undeniably delicious, sometimes I crave the OG seltzer flavor. That is precisely why I'm psyched about BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer's new Classic flavor, which is now available — it's a seriously perfect sip when you're in need of a little boozy refreshment in the summertime.

Just in time for the heat of August and September, aka the dog days of summer, BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer is coming in clutch with its brand new flavor which is bound to tickle your fancy. However, unlike most of the brand's unique flavor lineup, the latest taste is — well — super simple. For the first time ever, the brand unleashed a plain flavor which they call Classic, and I — for one — am totally obsessed.

If you are fully prepared for these to revolutionize your at-home happy hours and rooftop parties, BON & Viv Spiked Seltzer Classic is now officially available in six-packs of 12-ounce and 16-ounce cans and on draft at retailers across the country, according to BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer. Similar to White Claw's new Pure flavor, it basically tastes like vodka soda in a can. Plus, it boasts a respectable 4.5% ABV, and you know I'm all about that. Of course, you should always remember to drink responsibly.

Courtesy Of BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer

As you see this crisp blue can, you might be wondering, "Why would anyone want to buy a plain flavor of spiked seltzer flavor, as opposed to something fruity?" Well, the answer is plain and simple: The Classic flavor is awesome. Period. Why do I think it is so great? Well, you might not be in the mood for something fruity, or you may want to add your own fruit juice flavor combination, or you may just be craving a simple vodka soda. Really, it's the perfect blank slate for whatever you're craving, as long as your 21 years or older.

And in addition to being available in single packs and on draft, BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer's Classic flavor also now comes included with the brand's limited-edition Coastal Variety Packs. According to the brand, BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer recently launched these in select locations across the United States, and they feature delicious new flavors like Coconut and Mango as well as the OG Lemon Lime flavor. So, if you think I'm not adding some of those to my bar cart, like, as we speak, you definitely thought wrong. These are about to be my new go-to sips.

Like I said, I love nothing more than trying all of BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer's fruitiest tropical flavors. But, there is something so pure and delicious about the Classic flavor, and with the ability to be my own bartender by adding any flavor of fruit juice that I want, the possibilities are seriously endless. There is no doubt in my mind it's about to be one of the most popular drinks at all my parties, so I'm definitely stocking up. Cheers!