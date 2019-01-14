Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of those solid celebrity relationships that would be truly surprising to see end. But let's be real, I feel like it would take a lot for these two to call it quits. They're just so solid. And Blake Lively's secret to a happy marriage with Ryan Reynolds only proves that point more. In a recent interview with Glamour, the A Simple Favor star opened up about the things she and Reynolds do with each other that strengthens their bond.

Unsurprisingly, what seems to make so many marriages positive is when a couple sees each other as their closest friend and goes to them for guidance. Lively said this is the case with her and Reynolds.

"In other relationships," she said, "if something came up I would call my girlfriends or my sister, and say, 'Hey, this is what he did – what should I do?' Whereas with him, we were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend."

She continued, "I'm like, 'Hey, this happened. It upset me. This is how I feel. What do I do?'" she continued. "He does the same for me. He treats me like his best buddy."

So basically, they help each other become more evolved people. It's all about growing together, people.

Reynolds echoed this same sentiment in the past, revealing that Lively helped him view his "fractured relationship" with his father from a more positive point of view before he died.

"She always responds with empathy," Reynolds previously told Humans of New York. "She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person."

He continued,

I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember. She made me remember the good times.

Although the couple frequently says they don't like to gush about each other too often, they kind of do...

“I’m not one for vomiting declarations of sentiment out across the airwaves," Reynolds said to David Letterman in 2015 after they welcomed their first daughter, James. "But when we had that baby, I fell more in love with my wife than I’d ever been in my entire life. I couldn’t even believe it.”

The couple, who got married in 2012, were close friends for two years, as Lively said, before realizing they were supposed to be together. They co-starred in Green Lantern and became good friends, then realized while they were on a double date with other people that they clicked more with each other than with their actual dates.

Since that fateful date, they've welcomed two daughters — James and Ines — and have done their fair share of gushing about each other in interviews. So take them saying they don't like to talk about their relationship that much with a bit of a grain of salt. They love each other, and they love talking about it, OK?!