Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are having baby number three — excuse me while I go cry with happiness for a hot second! On May 2, at the premiere of Reynold’s animated movie Pokémon Detective Pikachu, the couple showed up with a big surprise… Lively is visibly pregnant, and let me just say, she’s absolutely glowing. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' body language during her pregnancy reveal shows just how excited they are about this new addition.

Lively and Reynolds have always been total couple goals. It’s obvious how much they love to be around one another, both on the red carpet and off. This new baby will be the couple’s third child — their first daughter, James, was born in December 2014, and their second daughter, Inez, was born in September 2016. Lively has been laying low the past few months, and now it’s pretty clear why! She and her hubby looked happier than ever to show the world that their family is growing.

The photos from their red carpet reveal couldn’t be any cuter, so I asked body language expert Patti Wood to weigh in on their dynamic. As it turns out, subtle physical clues show us just how happy they are together. “One of the things that come across is how ‘up’ their body language is,” Wood tells Elite Daily. “Energetically, you see the movement ‘up.’” This signals joy and contentment, and it shows us that Lively and Reynolds couldn’t be more at ease.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As they’re walking in together, you can see the ‘up’ energy right away. “It’s very obvious in their step,” Wood notes. “He’s holding his hands up, his knee up.” And Lively, clearly focused on getting to the carpet in those heels, still has a carefree smile on her face.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maybe it’s their facial expressions or maybe it’s that sunny color yellow, but I can’t help but smile when I look at this photo. Wood agrees, and she says Lively’s head placement shows how joyful she is. “She has her head up and back … it’s very spontaneous, highly energetic,” she explains. “It's obviously connected to the baby, because of her hand on her stomach and the way they're pulled in close.” And Reynolds can’t get enough of seeing his wife smile. “He is enjoying her laugher,” Wood says. “That eye contact is all about, ‘I just love looking at you.’”

One super cool detail here is the way their feet are touching at the toes. Wood explains that this is rooted in the limbic brain, and it’s probably an unconscious move — but it’s actually “very unusual and exceedingly intimate.” She says the toe touch is probably also something they do when they’re sleeping.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

See how they’re looking in the exact same spot, even amidst all the different cameras aimed their way? “That gaze alignment says, ‘We're just so happy, we want to share it with you,’” Wood notes. And the hand wave is another indicator of that ‘up’ energy. “Their shoulders pressed in together show they’re leaning on each other equally,” Wood explains.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This last photo is a little more posed, but it shows off Lively’s confidence. “The hand on the hip shows she is boasting,” Wood says. “She feels good about how she looks and good about the relationship. It's a very power woman pose.” Lively looks amazing, and she owns it!

It’s clear from these photos that Lively and Reynolds are over the moon about her pregnancy reveal. James and Inez are officially becoming big sisters, and I can’t wait to find out what cute and creative name the couple will choose for their third child. Congratulations to this gorgeous duo on their new addition — and thanks for making my day just a little bit brighter!