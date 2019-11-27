If gift shopping, cooking, and decorating the house in tinsel and holly have you running around on your feet this season, you know better than most that comfort is key when it comes to enjoying the holidays. But does the perfect blister-free, easy to slide on-and-off shoe even exist? Hold my eggnog, because yes, it does. The Cousin Greg of footwear — the Birkenstock — is practical yet stylish, endearing yet edgy. And lucky for you, these Birkenstock Black Friday 2019 deals will give you the chance to snag the rarely-on-sale shoes for less. Thank goodness, post-Thanksgiving you can score a pair of leather sandals that are both easy on your bunions and your wallet.

If you want to look like an off-duty Olsen twin this December, then these are the shoes for you. Don't wait until warmer weather to break out these babies; dress them up with a pair of slouchy, woolen socks and allow them to carry you throughout the rest of the brisk winter months. But if you're intimidated by the laundry list of cyber sales or you'd rather stick your hand in a toaster oven than wait in line on a Friday (I feel you), then DW — I've got you covered. Here are the best places to stock up on your 'stocks. Unlike most brands, Birkenstock doesn't have a huge online sale, but other retailers that carry the brand often do, so scoping the Internet is key.

For example, American Eagle carries Birkenstocks like the Women's Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals ($135, American Eagle):

Unfortunately, these aren't included in AE's Black Friday deals, which is a bummer. But, they do qualify for Black Friday free shipping, so if you're already shopping American Eagle, you might as well add these to your cart, too.

Famous Footwear also has some adorable Birks, like the Birkenstock Women's Essentials Arizona Footbed Sandal ($39, Famous Footwear), available in nine different colorways:

Much like with AE, there's a minor catch. Famous Footwear is having a "Buy One, Get One" sale, but when it comes to Birks, you can only Buy One. Make sense? You can still get a second shoe free, just not another pair of Birkenstocks. Treat yourself to a cute pair of boots and call it a succcessful shopping mission!

The best place to find Birks on sale is Amazon. The Birkenstock Women's Mayari Birko-Flor Sandals ($72, originally $90, Amazon) are currently discounted:

As are the Birkenstock Boston Suede Clogs ($110, originally $130, Amazon), for all my clog-lovers out there:

Deals on Birkenstocks are hard to come by, but if you love the comfy footwear, you know they're worth the hunt. Hit up Amazon and see if your favorite pairs are discounted, too.