A lot of celebrities have signature looks that make them instantly recognizable to fans, and for Billie Eilish, that's her green hair. She's rocked the same green roots since July 2019, and while some fans are happy to have her keep the style for as long as possible, others want her to just change it up already. Billie Eilish's response to haters dissing her green hair is the ultimate clapback.

Eilish debuted her dyed roots in a July 2019 Instagram. The picture showed the star wearing green space buns, green sunglasses, and a neon-colored outfit, which then went on to become her signature style. In fact, the colored hair and oversized clothing combo was so reminiscent of Eilish that people began replicating her look to trick others into thinking it was actually the star herself. Many fans ended up believing it, and it got so blown out of proportion that Eilish had to clarify on social media which pictures of her were real and which were just impersonators.

Since then, Eilish has ditched the space buns, but she's kept her green roots the same. After noticing people were criticizing her hairstyle, Eilish teased she won't release music until they stop.

"F*ck you guys. Stop making fun of me, my god! I’m f*cking making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!" she joked on her IG Story, revealing fans will be seeing a new look from her soon. "I’m changing it after the doc comes out. It’ll be the end of an era, I’ma give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I got some sh*t to put out."

When one of her followers asked why she's kept her hair the same for so long, Eilish explained it was a sign she's not "being depressed anymore."

“This is the longest I've had the same hair color since I was 13 & that’s on mental stability and growth leave me alone," she said.

The singer's Apple TV+ documentary, The World's A Little Blurry, drops on Feb. 26, 2021, so that means fans won't have long until they see a major change from Eilish.