Billie Eilish's alternative style has become such a huge staple to her image. Fans can instantly recognize her green hair and loose-fitting clothing wherever she goes. Although her unique look makes her stand out as an artist, Eilish admitted it can sometimes make her feel pressured to never stray from it. Fans need to read Billie Eilish's quotes about feeling trapped by her persona because she gets so honest about what people expect of her.

Throughout her career, Eilish has been very vocal about the reason behind her fashion choices. In the past, she revealed she wore "big baggy clothes" in an effort to avoid commentary on her body. Unfortunately, whenever she's worn anything other than her usual style, fans and haters alike have made it a huge deal.

For example, after a fan shared a picture of Eilish wearing a form-fitting tank top on Twitter in June 2019, it went viral. Some fans complimented her look, while others criticized her for not dressing the way she usually does. A similar incident happened in January after Eilish was seeing wearing a bathing suit on her Hawaiian vacation.

Now, in a new interview with British GQ, Eilish explained the reason she began wearing "baggy clothes" in the first place was because she "never felt desired" by her past boyfriends.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

"Here's a bomb for you: I have never felt desired. My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them," Eilish told British GQ in a June 4 interview. "So I dress the way I dress as I don't like to think of you guys — I mean anyone, everyone — judging [my body], or the size of it."

Eilish explained that doesn't mean she won't ever "wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top," but her signature style occasionally makes her feel "trapped."

"Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created, because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman," Eilish said.

Still, Eilish said she will do whatever pleases her and not others.

"Our own bodies are kind of the only real things which are truly ours. I get to see it and get to show it when I want to," she said.