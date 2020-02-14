Billie Eilish's "No Time To Die" Lyrics Are As Eerie As They Are Epic

Billie Eilish's highly James Bond theme song has arrived and it's incredible. Eilish and Finneas collaborated to create an impactful track with seriously eerie lyrics. Billie Eilish's "No time To die" lyrics will have you think twice about everything you ever knew.

Eilish is the youngest artist ever tapped to sing an official James Bond song. In doing so, she joins the ranks of musical greats like Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, Duran Duran, Adele, and Sam Smith, and is adding her own unique sound and flair to the Bond history books.

On Jan. 14, Eilish said she was super ecstatic about the opportunity to be a part of the huge movie franchise in a statement. "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," she said. "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock."

The song is a phenomenal piece of art, and the perfect teaser to get me hype to see No Time To Die when it hits theaters April 10, 2020. Eilish and Finneas truly captured the essence of a spy theme, like in the line:

I'd fallen for a lie / You were never on my side / Fool me once, fool me twice / Are you death or paradise?

Check out the rest of the amazingly eerie lyrics below:

Verse 1

I should have known

I'd leave alone

Just goes to show

That the blood you bleed

Is just the blood you own

We were a pair

But I saw you there

Too much to bear

You were my life, but life is far away from fair

Was I stupid to love you?

Was I reckless to help?

Was it obvious to everybody else?

Chorus

That I'd fallen for a lie

You were never on my side

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die

Verse 2

I let it burn

You're no longer my concern

Faces from my past return

Another lesson yet to learn

Chorus

That I'd fallen for a lie

You were never on my side

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die

Refrain

No time to die

No, no time to die

Outro

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die

