We've all had our fair share of bad dates, but the story that Billie Eilish just shared may take the cake. The pop singer is known for her always-honest attitude and she got real AF when dishing on a throwback first date horror story. She may be just 17 years old now, but Billie Eilish's movie date story from back when she was 13 will make you cringe hard.

"I was 13 and it was at the movies... And it was the day before Valentine's Day and then he kissed me and said, 'That was not as magical as I thought it was gonna be,'" she revealed during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "He was super rich and his butler — literally, his butler — his butler was there the entire time, but in a different movie theater and he took him and he left and I was stuck there. No one told me they were, like, gonna leave." Damn, how is someone going to play Eilish like that?!

The story didn't stop there. Billie went on to detail what happened next. "A baby came up to me and the baby looked at me. I was like, 'Oh my god a baby and it's smiling at me.' And I smiled and it started screaming and crying and ran away," she divulged. "And then I went home and cried. And then the next day it was Valentine's Day. That was one date I had."

We're sure this guy is probably kicking himself now that Eilish is a major international success and it looks like she's got the last laugh this time. "Dude is hella ugly now," she added during the interview while flashing a cheeky smile. You can watch her tell the hilarious story in full below.

The Howard Stern Show on YouTube

This isn't the first time that the "Bad Guy" singer has dished on her love life, however, she admits that it's pretty nonexistent these days given her busy schedule.

“I was in love, [but] not at the moment," she also shared during the interview. And while she remained mum about who exactly she was referencing, she elaborated a little bit more on her current status as a single lady. “I’m in love with her... me," she said, pointing to herself. We stan a self-love queen!

It's hardly a surprise that dating is so far from the singer's mind given that she's about to embark on a massive international tour! Yes, you heard that right, Eilish is hitting the road. The songstress shared the big news on Sept. 27 and she's making her rounds to just about every major city on the globe. In addition to trekking across America, Eilish plans to hit up major cities in South America, Europe and the United Kingdom as well. The tour's title, Where Do We Go?, is a play off her recent album release so you can bet she's going to play allllll the bops. Tickets for the arena tour are set to go on sale on Oct. 4. So, get ready!