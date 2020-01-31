Following her appearance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which saw Eilish sweep the Big Four categories (best new artist, album of the year, song of the year, and record of the year), Eilish went on Instagram to bring up a serious issue: impersonators. Lately, a series of YouTubers have been fooling Eilish's fans by pretending to be her in public. While this could be seen as just a harmless prank, Billie Eilish's Instagram calling out impersonators makes several important points about why it can actually be dangerous.

For the past few months, YouTubers have started a trend of dressing up in Eilish's signature look, which includes her iconic green space buns, long nails, and oversized clothing, and going out in public to see if anyone thinks they're actually the real Eilish. Of course, fans nearby couldn't help but do a double take, thinking these YouTubers were actually Eilish herself, and, because the YouTubers bring along fake security guards to make the stunt look even more believable, the prank usually end in absolute chaos, so much so that it creates a mob of fans asking for selfies.

Eilish first caught wind of these pranks in December 2019, months after a fan impersonated the star in Moscow, Russia. On Instagram, a fan shared a selfie of someone with the impersonator, and, because the caption implied they were the real Eilish, the 18-year-old star confirmed it was totally not her. "This is not me yall lmaooo," Eilish wrote.

Eilish seemed amused by the pranks at first, but now, a month after addressing the incident in Moscow, she's called out impersonators because the pranks have gotten out of hand.

"Please stop doing this sh*t. It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don't know any better. You make me look bad," Eilish captioned an Instagram Story, which showed an impersonator sporting black-and-green hair, dark sunglasses, and oversized clothing, while surrounded by fake security guards.

INSTAGRAM

Eilish's second post showed a screenshot of the YouTube results she got once she typed in, "Pretending to be Billie Eilish."

"Please," Eilish captioned the photo.

INSTAGRAM

"Stop," Eilish wrote alongside another screenshot of more YouTube results.

INSTAGRAM

Eilish couldn't end her Story on a totally serious note, however. In her last post addressing the situation, Eilish poked fun at an impersonator's gym shorts and socks. "Also soooo disrespectful that you'd go out pretending to be me wearing THIS," she wrote.

INSTAGRAM

Eilish has sent a clear message to all her impersonators. Although imitation can be a form of flattery, when it puts others in harm's way, that's when Eilish draws the line.