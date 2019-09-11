Fall is nearly upon us, which means you'll soon be relegated to opting for closed-toed footwear. It's time to, therefore, start rifling through your sock collection and make sure you've got enough tall, hole-less pairs to last you through the winter. Luckily, Billie Eilish x Stance restocked their sock collaboration, so you'll have plenty of options of cozy and cool socks to choose from if you need to restock your drawers. Staying true to Eilish's signature edgy and experimental style, the designs are bright, vibrant, and a little kooky. Socks are the most fun way to infuse humor into a look, thanks to the fact that pretty much no one sees them but you, so no matter how strict your office dress code may be, a pair of the Billie Eilish x Stance collab will let you stick it to the man in style.

Having initially dropped back in May, the collaboration sold out in lightning speed and left fans who didn't snag a pair out of luck. The first drop included two sock designs in a slime-green hue — one pair of featured two giant eyes, while the other featured two sharp, toothy grins. "We're proud to present our @billieeilish collection highlighting design cues from her love of anime characters and her hand drawn monster face," read the collaboration announcement on Instagram.

Evidently, the socks were uber popular, so much so that Stance decided to restock them. "Due to the overwhelming demand for her debut colorway, we're excited to release the next round of signature @billieeilish styles ," the brand revealed on Instagram Sept. 9. "Featuring a restock of the Green colorway, as well as a new Yellow version, the collection highlights Billie's love of enigmatic eyes and her hand-drawn monster face."

That's right, the socks have returned in not one but two colorways this time around, except, if you're hoping to snag a pair in green, you're out of luck because they've already sold out. What can Stance say, people love Eilish! Both yellow pairs, however, are still available for purchase, so check them out below and add your favorite to your cart before they're gone, too.

Say Cheese

Definitely the creepier of the two options, the Grin socks feature a pair of terrifyingly sharp smiles emblazoned across the top. "Billie" and "Eilish" is scrawled in jagged writing across the saddles of the socks, meaning people will have no confusion when it comes to who's behind the bold designs. Throw these on under your go-to boots and stan your favorite songstress in style.

Wide-Eyed

Can I just say I'd kill for the length of the lashes on these socks?! Boasting a cuter, more innocent cartoonish vibe than the Grin socks, the Anime Eyes socks will let you approach your fall style with a new point of view. "Billie Eilish" is scrawled along the inside of each sock within the pair.

Both styles are available to shop online at stance.com and in store at all Stance retail locations.