Big Sean and Naya Rivera were once one of Hollywood's hottest couples. While their 2014 breakup was very public, Rivera left a lasting impact on Sean, one he's reflecting on following the Glee star's tragic death. Big Sean's quotes about Naya Rivera shut down nasty rumors of a post-breakup feud.

Rivera and Sean dated for a few months before getting engaged in October 2013. Sadly, their highly-publicized romance came to an end in April 2014 when Sean "made the difficult decision to call the wedding off," his rep said in a statement at the time. Around that same time, Sean released the breakup anthem "I Don't F*ck With You," which many fans assumed was about his split from Rivera.

Rivera's death was confirmed on July 13, days after she went missing while out on a boat in California's Lake Piru with her son, Josey. The tragedy appeared to hit Sean hard, and the rapper spoke out about River's death during an interview with Vulture published on Sept. 1.

Reflecting on the speculation that "IDFWU" was about his split from Rivera, Sean said: "That’s a tough question to answer because I’m still processing a lot of that … I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her."

Sean went on to explain that Rivera "made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her."

In fact, Sean admits that the track "wasn’t a diss to her" and that he even "played it for her" after recording it. "She knew about it, and she liked it," he said. "We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Sean, like many people around the world, is grieving the loss of Rivera in his own way.