There's no better way to prepare for summer than to stock up a favorite summer treat — ice cream. If you're a West Coast fan of New York City-based ice cream shop Big Gay Ice Cream, I've got some exciting news that will change your summer dessert game big time. The famous ice cream brand is coming to the Pacific coast, and Big Gay Ice Cream's West Coast expansion also includes three delicious new flavors, so gear up for some big fun.

On Monday. April 15, the East Coast-based ice cream company announced that pints of the ice cream will be hitting shelves in retailers out west. Cities included in the West Coast rollout include Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno, San Francisco, and more, and Big Gay Ice Cream flavors will be available at stores like Vons, Albertsons, Pavilions, Circle K, Safeway, Lucky’s, and Save Mart for around $5.99 for 16 ounces. If you're craving a sweet treat but don't want to leave the house, Big Gay Ice Cream Fans can also order the dessert online from Instacart and Amazon Fresh.

The expansion is great news, but you're obviously here to learn about the incredible new Big Gay Ice Cream pints, so let's talk flavors. There are three new flavors being released during the West Coast expansion: Banan-o-Graham, Flüffernütter, and Spicy Choco-Lit. Banan-o-Graham, which seems to be a play on three separate things (bananas, graham crackers, and the tile game Banagrams), is made with caramelized banana ice cream, graham swirls, and graham crunch. Flüffernütter is a peanut butter ice cream with marshmallow swirls, "micromallows," and peanut praline, because you can never have too many different variations of peanut and marshmallow in one container. The third flavor is Spicy Choco-Lit which is made with a milk chocolate ice cream base, spicy fudge swirls, and hot cinnamon candy pieces for more of a kick than the other flavors have.

Courtesy of Big Gay Ice Cream

In a press release, Doug Quint, founder of Big Gay Ice Cream, expressed excitement about the brand expanding to the West Coast. He said,

We started in 2009 with a single truck on a street corner in Union Square, New York City, and never in our wildest dreams thought our ice cream would spread from coast to coast! Our goal has always been to have a blast with awesome ice cream, and with the new territory joining our party we’ll all be having more fun than ever.

Though Banan-o-Graham, Flüffernütter, and Spicy Choco-Lit are Big Gay Ice Cream's exciting new flavors, the coffee parlor has a robust selection of delicious ice creams that will hit West Coast shelves during the regional rollout. One of these flavors includes a Big Gay classic, American Globs, an ice cream made with fudge-covered salted pretzel balls, fudge-covered pretzel pieces, and fudge swirl and blended into malted sweet cream ice cream. Other flavors include Blueberry Gobbler, Birfdae Cëk, Rocky Roadhouse, and Dorothy.

Thanks to this exciting West Coast rollout, I guess I know what I'll be spending all my money on in the next couple of days!