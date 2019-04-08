Anyone who knows me knows that ice cream is one of my favorite things on the planet. I would be happy testing out a different pint of ice cream a day, and never get tired of it. Though I can eat ice cream anytime and anywhere, summer is by far the best season to enjoy this sweet snack. A yummy ice cream cone is the refreshing treat you need on a hot, humid day, and you best believe that I'll be using a ton of these ice cream selfie captions for all of the pics I'll be posting on the 'Gram this summer.

Though some people like shaved ice, sherbet, custard, or frozen yogurt, classic ice cream is by far my favorite frozen treat. The creaminess and sweetness is the perfect pick-me-up whenever I'm having a stressful day or just want to treat myself to a delicious snack. I especially loved when I lived in NYC, because it meant that I could get chocolate-dipped vanilla soft serve cones whenever I wanted. Though I don't live there anymore, I'll be keeping my eyes peeled for ice cream trucks in the streets of LA so I can get my hands on my favorite summer treat.

If you're like me and literally salivate when you just see pictures of ice cream, you should definitely #TreatYoSelf this summer to an Insta-worthy cone, and make sure you take plenty of selfies while you're at it.

1. "A midsummer ice cream."

2. "Eating ice cream straight from the carton in the summer? Mandatory."

3. "Daydreams and ice creams."

4. "The cold never bothered me anyway." — Idina Menzel, "Let It Go"

5. "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." — Howard Johnson, Billy Moll, and Robert A. King, "Ice Cream"

6. "Scoops for days."

7. "A balanced diet is an ice cream in each hand."

8. "If life is a bowl of ice cream, small moments we enjoyed are colorful sprinkles all over it."

9. "Every day should start with coffee and end with ice cream."

10. "The sprinkles to my ice cream."

11. "It's always ice cream o'clock somewhere."

12. "The best time for ice cream is always."

13. "With ice cream, anything is popsicle."

14. "Life is like ice cream. Enjoy it before it melts."

15. "There were some problems only coffee and ice cream could fix." — Amal El-Mohtar

16. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream... which is pretty much the same thing."

17. "Dreaming of the days when it's hot enough for it to be socially acceptable to eat ice cream for every meal."

18. "I'll stop the world and melt with you." — Modern English, "I Melt With You"

19. "It's never too cold for ice cream."

20. "All you need is ice cream."

21. "Never settle for just one scoop."

22. "When your ice cream matches your #OOTD."

23. "The only man worth chasing this summer is the ice cream man."

24. "Ice ice baby." — Vanilla Ice, "Ice Ice Baby"

25. "The cherry topping to a perfect summer day."

26. "Life is short, eat dessert first." — Jacques Torres

27. "Without ice cream, there would be darkness and chaos." — Don Kardong

28. "Peace, love, and ice cream."

29. "I followed my heart, and it led me to ice cream."

30. "You can always save the day with sprinkles."

31. "Can't buy me love, but you can buy me ice cream."

32. "I make ice cream disappear. What's your superpower?"

33. "Trips to the ice cream parlor are not to be taken lightly."

34."The ice cream says it'll be OK, so I'll go with that."