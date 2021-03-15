It's not often that fans get to see the Queen Bey beyond the few, irregular snapshots she posts on Instagram, so seeing her in all her Beyoncé glory at the 63rd Grammy Awards is everything to me. While she's hard to spot in the front corner, fans could see the "BLACK PARADE" singer's full look when she got on stage to accept Best Rap Performance with Megan thee Stallion, and later when she clinched the record for most Grammy Award wins by a female artist. I have no doubt the two of them will likely be taking home the Best Dressed award, as well.

For her look, the 39-year-old wore a stunning, mid-thigh leather gown with balloon sleeves that doubled as gloves with gold-tipped details. The look was paired with black tights, huge drop earrings, '90s-esque sunglasses, and plain black mask. All of this went hand-in-hand with JAY Z's all-black tuxedo. It kind of looks like the couple were trying to hide from the press during a super classy brunch rather than attending the Grammys, but I love it so much.

After winning, now, 28 Grammys over two decades, it's safe to say that Beyoncé's a red carpet veteran at this point. Even back when she was 19, she was pulling serious looks. From her first appearance in 2001 with a white, sequin-dripping dress to her ethereal, goddess catsuit in 2017, the singer's fashion just never misses. Although fans didn't get a performance from Beyoncé or an appearance from the now Grammy winner Blue, they did get to see Beyoncé become the musician to win the most Grammy awards ever. To say that the BeyHive is buzzing is a total understatement. You can check out some of the excitement below.