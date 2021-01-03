Beyoncé closed out the year with a surprise treat for the Beyhive. As 2020 drew to a close, the star shared a year-end recap featuring rare new footage of her three children. It may have been a terrible year, but at least Beyoncé's 2020 year in review video highlighted some bright spots of the year.

The video, entitled, "Cheers to 2020," featured a compilation of the "Formation" singer's most memorable moments from the past 12 months. But apart from including high-profile projects like her Disney+ film Black is King and her "Savage Remix" collab with Megan Thee Stallion, she also provided never-before-seen glimpses at her three kids: 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

In one sweet clip, Rumi dances to her mom's chart-topping "Savage Remix" during a golf cart ride, and nods when Beyoncé asks her if she had a good summer.

Another bit features outtakes of Rumi and Sir modeling alongside Beyoncé to promote her recent Ivy Park x Adidas collection.

The artist also took a moment to celebrate her eldest, who became one of the youngest Grammy nominees in history through her feature on Beyoncé's song "Brown Skin Girl." The year-in-review video includes a clip of Blue recording the audiobook for Matthew Cherry's children's book "Hair Love," which debuted in 2020.

While 2020 was still a momentous one for Bey, she took time to reach out to her fans after the rocky year.

"Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!!!," she began her Instagram caption. "2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity."

"This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love," the star continued. "As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here's to a beautiful and brighter 2021!"

In an October 2020 interview with British Vogue, Beyoncé opened up about giving herself permission to breathe during this uncertain time.

"I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life," she said, adding, "I've spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I've decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy."

Judging from this exuberant montage reflecting on her year, Bey definitely made the most of her 2020.