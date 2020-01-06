If Beyoncé thought she could sneak her way into the Golden Globes, completely escaping a red carpet photo op... well, she would be right. But if you thought Beyoncé's 2020 Golden Globes dress would go unnoticed and un-talked about, you'd be dead wrong. Despite skipping the carpet, Beyoncé and JAY-Z did show up to the Golden Globes, popping into the ceremony just after Kate McKinnon had introduced Ellen DeGeneres' win for the Carol Burnett Award. As a surprise to no one, Beyoncé absolutely killed it with her dress.

The gown featured a form-fitting, long black skirt and a neckline extending down to the top of her torso. The real star of her look, however, was the dress' sleeves, which were two ENORMOUS, almost sculptural gold poufs hitting her eye level in height. They essentially looked like golden clouds surrounding Beyoncé's heavenly presence, and had they started raining money, I wouldn't have batted an eye. From the back, the sleeves looked like golden wings. And, again, had Beyoncé flown away into the sky with them, I also wouldn't have flinched. She paired the look with gold crystal statement earrings, and with that, everyone else can just go home, because no other look mattered.

Just as ethereal as Beyonce's golden-wing sleeves was her makeup for the night. She positively glowed with a subtle gold eye look, the perfect nude lip, and a highlight so reflective, I just saw myself in it and got scared. Her hair, sleek and straight as ever, extended down to her butt. Is this what it's like to see a real-life angel? Can I politely opt out of seeing anything else forever?

The award show was graced with Beyoncé's presence thanks to her nomination for Best Original Song — Motion Picture, for "Spirit" from The Lion King. She and co-writers Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh were up against some worthy competitors, namely Elton John and Bernie Turpin ("I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman), Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber ("Beautiful Ghosts," Cats), Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Into the Unknown," Frozen 2), and Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo ("Stand Up," Harriet).

Unfortunately, Bey lost to Rocketman in the end — an utter tragedy, and that's coming from someone who loves Elton John. Good thing she won the entire Golden Globes by default with her fire look.