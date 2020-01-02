Beyoncé just took her "cool mom" superstar persona to the next level. While most moms were probably spending New Year's Eve falling asleep before midnight, Beyoncé took her daughter Blue Ivy to hang with one of the coolest rappers of the moment. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's 2020 New Year's Instagram with Meg Thee Stallion is so, so epic.

The post was shared on Meg Thee Stallion's Instagram page and showed all three ladies looking like the fierce queens they are. In one photo, they showed off their silly side. Then, in the next, they flashed beaming smiles and kissy faces. TBH, Blue's gap-filled smile after losing a slew of teeth recently is the most adorable thing ever.

If you turned on the radio at all in 2019 — like, even once — you've probably heard Meg's viral smash "Hot Girl Summer." The chart-topping track dominated radio for much of the year, so the Knowles family closed out 2019 in such a fitting way.

The most notable thing of all, though, was how much Bey and her daughter looked like total twins. Seriously, these two are looking more and more alike with each passing day.

"Happy 2020," Meg captioned the celebratory photo.

Blue did kind of steal the show in the post, though, and fans took notice.

"BLUE IVY IS A PRESENCE. She’s the actually energy force that brought this image together and we owe her. The real Supreme," one person wrote in the comments.

The photos arrived after Queen Bey shared a year in review post of her own, which included plenty of adorable photos of her three kids with JAY-Z. The montage, which she captioned, "2019 Bey-Cap!!" included some pretty epic highlights.

Some of the most notable moments included Blue Ivy's seventh birthday party in January, Netflix's Homecoming screening in April, Diana Ross' birthday party, Rumi and Sir's second birthday celebrations in June, and the family's 2019 holiday photoshoot. Just a few ~casual~ family memories, you know.

One thing's for sure: Beyoncé is the coolest mom in Hollywood, and for seven-year-old Blue to kick it with Hot Girl Meg to close out the year, well, that's nothing short of epic.